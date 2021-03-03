North Dakota coronavirus news, March 3: Blue Cross offers special enrollment period

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: health insurance, local foods and more.
Blue Cross benefits
North Dakota's largest health insurer is offering a special enrollment period through May 15, and also providing free access for members to a program to help manage emotional stress tied to the coronavirus pandemic.
The special enrollment period by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota follows an executive order by President Joe Biden late last month providing Americans more time to sign up for health care coverage.
"As many North Dakotans face impacts from the COVID-19 public health emergency, BCBSND coverage will be available to individuals looking to add health coverage or make changes to current health coverage," President and CEO Dan Conrad said. "North Dakotans that are experiencing a change or reduction in employment status, a loss of insurance or those who missed the open enrollment period have an opportunity to receive comprehensive coverage."
Coverage options will have plan start dates ranging from March 1 to June 1. The special enrollment period will offer individual health plans found both on and off the marketplace exchange. For more information, go to www.bcbsnd.com/shop.
The insurer also is providing free access for members to Learn to Live.
"The pandemic continues to be a stressful and anxious time for many of our members, some needing mental health support for the first time in their lives,” Conrad said. “Learn to Live offers our members the ability to participate at their own pace from their own home."
Local foods conference
The state Agriculture Department is hosting its annual local foods conference virtually this year.
Local Foods Community Conversations is set for Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. CST.
“Past conference attendees have told us that the connections they make and the ideas they share are some of the most important parts of attending our annual local foods conference,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said. “We know it is not the same as being in person and something is lost, but we are creating a virtual space for those conversations to happen.”
Topics will include marketing in 2021 and improving soil health. There also will be an overview of the updated North Dakota Local Foods Map.
The virtual event is free but preregistration is required. For more information or to register, go to https://www.nd.gov/ndda/local-foods-community-conversations.
Upcoming testing
PCR and rapid antigen tests are administered Tuesday through Saturday, from 12-6 p.m., at the strip mall at 2805 Morrison Ave., Suite A, in Bismarck.
Preregistration for testing events is available at https://testreg.nd.gov/. It speeds up the process but does not guarantee a test. People who previously have been tested for COVID-19 do not need to preregister.
A more comprehensive list of free testing offered by local public health units can be found at health.nd.gov/covidtesting.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has had 100,067 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 14,673 in Burleigh County and 4,945 in Morton County. There have been 98,014 recoveries and 1,448 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 3,871 people have been hospitalized; 20 remain so. State and private labs have processed tests on 405,571 people, and conducted 1,673,674 total tests.