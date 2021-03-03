North Dakota coronavirus news, March 3: Blue Cross offers special enrollment period

The insurer also is providing free access for members to Learn to Live.

"The pandemic continues to be a stressful and anxious time for many of our members, some needing mental health support for the first time in their lives,” Conrad said. “Learn to Live offers our members the ability to participate at their own pace from their own home."

Local foods conference

The state Agriculture Department is hosting its annual local foods conference virtually this year.

Local Foods Community Conversations is set for Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. CST.

“Past conference attendees have told us that the connections they make and the ideas they share are some of the most important parts of attending our annual local foods conference,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said. “We know it is not the same as being in person and something is lost, but we are creating a virtual space for those conversations to happen.”

Topics will include marketing in 2021 and improving soil health. There also will be an overview of the updated North Dakota Local Foods Map.