North Dakota coronavirus news, March 29: State Fair moving forward

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: State Fair, garbage, sneeze guards and more.
State Fair moving forward
North Dakota State Fair officials say they are monitoring “all aspects” of the coronavirus outbreak but that “at this time we are diligently moving forward to bring you a great 2020 fair.”
Officials in a statement express confidence that the federal guideline discouraging large gatherings will end at some point, and “we know people are going to be ready to get out, see their friends and have some fun, and there is no better place to do that than at the North Dakota State Fair.”
Tickets go on sale Tuesday. Should the fair be canceled, all tickets will be refunded.
The fair is continuing daily operations, though the office is closed to the public. To contact the fair call 701-857-7620 or email ndsf@minot.com.
The North Dakota State Fair is the largest annual event in the state, attracting about 300,000 people each year. This year’s fair is July 17-25, beginning on a Friday and ending the following Saturday at the fairgrounds in Minot.
The grandstand entertainment lineup includes country acts Eric Church, Ashley McBryde, Sawyer Brown and Dan + Shay. Rock artists are Billy Idol; and Collective Soul, Better Than Ezra and special guest Tonic. There also is musical comedy group Bobby Bones & the Raging Idiots, an Enduro Race and Freestyle Motocross.
Help with garbage
Bismarck Public Works is seeking the public’s help in protecting the health of sanitation workers.
Residents are asked to make sure all garbage is bagged, inside and outside the container. Any garbage outside a container that isn’t bagged will not be picked up.
Tree branches will be picked up, but they need to be bundled in 4-foot sections and be able to be picked up by one person.
The landfill is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for any garbage that can’t be bagged.
For more information go to: www.bismarcknd.gov.
Grocery store sneeze guards
SpartanNash, which operates Dan's Supermarkets, is installing sneeze guards at its retail stores, pharmacies and Quick Stop fuel centers.
The company is installing 1,420 36-inch square, clear plexiglass sneeze guards at cashier stations, deli counters, pharmacies, customer service counters and Quick Stop fuel center checkouts.
It will have the added safety measures in place by Friday. The sneeze guards will be sanitized at least every 30 minutes.
MPO monthly meeting
The Mandan Progress Organization is taking its monthly membership meeting online.
The April 1 noon meeting that typically takes place at the Baymont Inn will be hosted online via a virtual meeting app.
The Wednesday meeting will feature information from the U.S. Small Business Administration.
“We welcome members and nonmembers to join our mailing list to receive links to webinars and websites that can help them through these challenging times,” said Dot Frank, incoming executive director. “Simply email your contact information to dot@mandanprogress.org to be added to our contact list.”
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 98 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 28 in Burleigh County and 14 in Morton County. There have been 18 hospitalizations statewide, one death and 19 recoveries. State and private labs have conducted 3,724 total tests, with 3,626 coming back negative.
In this Series
North Dakota coronavirus news
-
North Dakota coronavirus news, March 30: Bismarck State College moves to virtual graduation
-
North Dakota coronavirus news, March 29: State Fair moving forward
-
North Dakota coronavirus news, March 28: Foundation starts relief fund
- 20 updates
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.