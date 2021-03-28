North Dakota coronavirus news, March 28: State gets FEMA pandemic aid

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: federal aid, mental health, public testing and more.
FEMA pandemic grants
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has awarded two grants totaling nearly $20 million for the COVID-19 response in North Dakota, according to U.S. Sens. Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven, both R-N.D.
The state Health Department is getting more than $18.3 million for coronavirus testing efforts.
The McKenzie County Healthcare System in Watford City is getting $1.13 million to convert an abandoned medical clinic into an alternative care site for COVID-19 patients.
Sunflower seminar canceled
The Mandan-based National Sunflower Association has canceled its 2021 Summer Seminar in Duluth, Minnesota, citing “continued uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
“The NSA decided to make this decision now to allow time for attendees to make necessary travel and planning adjustments,” the association said.
The organization has begun planning next year’s seminar. It’s scheduled for June 28-30, 2022, at the Canad Inn/Alerus Center in Grand Forks.
COVID CARE
Agassiz Associates in Grand Forks is offering North Dakotans resources to help navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.
The COVID CARE program is made possible through federal funding. It’s aimed at pandemic-impacted adults experiencing mental health or substance abuse issues.
They can obtain services that connect them with resources in their community as well as provide direct telehealth treatment. Insurance coverage is not required.
For more information, go to https://www.agassizassociates.com/covid-19-nd-resources.
Testing this week
Free public COVID-19 testing is available in the region. What follows is not a complete list and is subject to change. A more comprehensive list of free testing offered by local public health units can be found at health.nd.gov/covidtesting.
Listed events are open to all ages on a first-come, first-served basis, unless otherwise specified. Listed testing hours could be reduced if supplies run out.
PCR and rapid antigen tests are administered Tuesday through Saturday, from 12-6 p.m., at the strip mall at 2805 Morrison Ave., Suite A, in Bismarck.
Coal Country Community Health Center offers testing. People can call the Hazen clinic at 701-748-2256, the Center clinic at 701-794-8798 or the Killdeer clinic at 701-764-5822.
People in Emmons County who are showing symptoms should call the Linton Medical Center for testing, at 701-254-4531, or their doctor.
Preregistration for testing events is available at https://testreg.nd.gov/. It speeds up the process but does not guarantee a test. People who previously have been tested for COVID-19 do not need to preregister.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has had 102,583 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 14,861 in Burleigh County and 5,002 in Morton County. There have been 100,174 recoveries and 1,466 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 3,928 people have been hospitalized; 18 remain so. State and private labs have processed tests on 414,354 people, and conducted 1,618,467 total tests.