North Dakota coronavirus news, March 28: Bismarck airport gets more pandemic aid

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: airport assistance, food help, court hearings and more.

Airport aid

The Bismarck Airport is getting more aid through the federal CARES Act economic rescue package.

The Federal Aviation Administration is giving the airport $800,000 to construct a 320-foot access road, according to U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.

The road will provide additional access to the corporate general aviation hangar area, he said.

Bismarck’s airport earlier in the pandemic was awarded more than $20 million through the CARES Act.

Court hearings

The South Central Judicial District is gradually returning to in-person court hearings.

The court in January returned to remote hearings for all trials and many other criminal and civil proceedings, as COVID-19 cases spiked due to the omicron variant wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Cases have since plummeted, and judges have reviewed procedures and decided on a gradual movement back to in-person hearings.

The court no longer requires masks for in-person hearings but “strongly suggests” their use.

The South Central Judicial District comprises Burleigh, Emmons, Grant, McLean, Mercer, Morton, Oliver, Sioux and Sheridan counties. It has judges chambered in Bismarck, Mandan and Washburn.

Mobile food pantry

Trucks carrying fresh vegetables, bakery items and boxed goods will make four stops in western North Dakota on Wednesday.

Food through the Great Plains Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry is available at no cost to those in need. Scheduled stops are:

Richardton, St. Mary’s Social Center parking lot, 12-1 p.m.

Belfield, Belfield-Medora Food Pantry, 3-5 p.m.

Dickinson, Biesiot Activities Center, 3-5 p.m.

Glen Ullin, Community Food Pantry, 5:30 p.m. until gone.

Listed times are local time.

The Mobile Food Pantry in 2020 served more than 1 million meals at 89 sites.

Farm help

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is accepting grant applications for the Technical Assistance Investment Program funded through American Rescue Plan coronavirus aid.

The goal is to provide historically underserved farmers and ranchers with technical support in accessing USDA programs and services.

USDA’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture will use at least $25 million to fund the effort, which will involve partnerships with nonprofits and higher education institutions.

The deadline to submit applications is June 1.

For more information, go to https://bit.ly/3pRLOfh.

Testing and vaccines

A comprehensive list of free public COVID-19 testing offered in North Dakota can be found at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. That site also lists where free at-home test kits are being offered.

People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.

County-level COVID-19 risks determined by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention can be found at https://bit.ly/3Clifrq.

Guidance and resources for businesses are at https://bit.ly/3w0DpKj.

General information is at https://www.health.nd.gov/diseases-conditions/coronavirus.