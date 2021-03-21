North Dakota coronavirus news, March 21: U-Mary sets dual graduation

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: universities, public testing and more.
U-Mary graduation
The University of Mary has set the date for dual graduation ceremonies this spring -- for the Class of 2021 and the Class of 2020.
The private Bismarck school canceled graduation last spring due to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
"Because of the day’s significance the university determined that these 2020 graduates should receive the proper celebration with their faculty, classmates and family," the university said in a statement. "The class of 2020 will also receive a special-edition honor cord to wear with their cap and gown."
The commencement ceremonies will be Saturday, April 24, at the Bismarck Event Center -- 11:30 a.m. for undergraduates and 3 p.m. for graduates. The Baccalaureate Mass will kick off the daylong celebration at 9 a.m., from the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit in Bismarck. For more information, go to www.umary.edu/graduation.
DSU mask mandate
People who can show they have been fully vaccinated for at least two weeks will be exempt from Dickinson State University’s campus mask mandate.
People who bring their vaccine card to the Office of Academic Records will receive a pin or bracelet to wear showing they’re exempt.
DSU said it also intends to make mask wearing optional for the fall semester.
“Considering how quickly COVID-19 vaccines are being made available, we anticipate that a significant number of our campus community members will have been vaccinated by the fall semester,” said Dr. Debora Dragseth, provost and vice president for academic affairs. “We are looking forward to a return to normal operations at DSU.”
Testing this week
Free public COVID-19 testing is available in the region. What follows is not a complete list and is subject to change. A more comprehensive list of free testing offered by local public health units can be found at health.nd.gov/covidtesting.
Listed events are open to all ages on a first-come, first-served basis, unless otherwise specified. Listed testing hours could be reduced if supplies run out.
PCR and rapid antigen tests are administered Tuesday through Saturday, from 12-6 p.m., at the strip mall at 2805 Morrison Ave., Suite A, in Bismarck.
Coal Country Community Health Center offers testing. People can call the Hazen clinic at 701-748-2256, the Center clinic at 701-794-8798 or the Killdeer clinic at 701-764-5822.
People in Emmons County who are showing symptoms should call the Linton Medical Center for testing, at 701-254-4531, or their doctor.
Preregistration for testing events is available at https://testreg.nd.gov/. It speeds up the process but does not guarantee a test. People who previously have been tested for COVID-19 do not need to preregister.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has had 101,651 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 14,779 in Burleigh County and 4,975 in Morton County. There have been 99,464 recoveries and 1,461 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 3,908 people have been hospitalized; 18 remain so. State and private labs have processed tests on 411,212 people, and conducted 1,749,837 total tests.