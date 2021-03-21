North Dakota coronavirus news, March 21: U-Mary sets dual graduation

Listed events are open to all ages on a first-come, first-served basis, unless otherwise specified. Listed testing hours could be reduced if supplies run out.

PCR and rapid antigen tests are administered Tuesday through Saturday, from 12-6 p.m., at the strip mall at 2805 Morrison Ave., Suite A, in Bismarck.

Coal Country Community Health Center offers testing. People can call the Hazen clinic at 701-748-2256, the Center clinic at 701-794-8798 or the Killdeer clinic at 701-764-5822.

People in Emmons County who are showing symptoms should call the Linton Medical Center for testing, at 701-254-4531, or their doctor.

Preregistration for testing events is available at https://testreg.nd.gov/. It speeds up the process but does not guarantee a test. People who previously have been tested for COVID-19 do not need to preregister.

North Dakota virus numbers

North Dakota has had 101,651 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 14,779 in Burleigh County and 4,975 in Morton County. There have been 99,464 recoveries and 1,461 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 3,908 people have been hospitalized; 18 remain so. State and private labs have processed tests on 411,212 people, and conducted 1,749,837 total tests.

