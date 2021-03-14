North Dakota coronavirus news, March 14: DSU plans in-person graduation

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: college news, public testing and more.
DSU graduation
Dickinson State University intends to have an in-person spring 2021 commencement ceremony, on Saturday, May 15.
Graduates and their families from spring, summer and fall 2020, as well as from spring 2021, are invited to participate in the outdoors ceremony at the Biesiot Activities Center.
“Graduation is a time-honored academic tradition that recognizes a milestone accomplishment,” said Debora Dragseth, provost and vice president for academic affairs.
More details regarding the ceremony and reception, ticketing for the event, and live broadcast information will be made available later.
Career Workforce Academy
The North Dakota State College of Science Foundation is getting $1.5 million in federal coronavirus relief aid to build a Career Workforce Academy in Fargo, according to U.S. Sens. Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven, both R-N.D.
The CARES Act money is through the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration. It will be matched with local investments.
The academy will provide high school students, traditional college students and adult learners with the opportunity to gain skills in agriculture, manufacturing and engineering, health care and allied sciences, architecture and construction, and information technology.
“This effort will further assist with the economic recovery from COVID-19 across the region by helping businesses attract and retain skilled employees,” Hoeven said.
Testing this week
Free public COVID-19 testing is available in the region. What follows is not a complete list and is subject to change. A more comprehensive list of free testing offered by local public health units can be found at health.nd.gov/covidtesting.
Listed events are open to all ages on a first-come, first-served basis, unless otherwise specified. Listed testing hours could be reduced if supplies run out.
PCR and rapid antigen tests are administered Tuesday through Saturday, from 12-6 p.m., at the strip mall at 2805 Morrison Ave., Suite A, in Bismarck.
Coal Country Community Health Center offers testing. People can call the Hazen clinic at 701-748-2256, the Center clinic at 701-794-8798 or the Killdeer clinic at 701-764-5822.
People in Emmons County who are showing symptoms should call the Linton Medical Center for testing, at 701-254-4531, or their doctor.
Preregistration for testing events is available at https://testreg.nd.gov/. It speeds up the process but does not guarantee a test. People who previously have been tested for COVID-19 do not need to preregister.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has had 100,976 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 14,742 in Burleigh County and 4,962 in Morton County. There have been 98,880 recoveries and 1,457 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 3,894 people have been hospitalized; 16 remain so. State and private labs have processed tests on 408,846 people, and conducted 1,725,533 total tests.