North Dakota coronavirus news, March 14: DSU plans in-person graduation

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: college news, public testing and more.

DSU graduation

Dickinson State University intends to have an in-person spring 2021 commencement ceremony, on Saturday, May 15.

Graduates and their families from spring, summer and fall 2020, as well as from spring 2021, are invited to participate in the outdoors ceremony at the Biesiot Activities Center.

“Graduation is a time-honored academic tradition that recognizes a milestone accomplishment,” said Debora Dragseth, provost and vice president for academic affairs.

More details regarding the ceremony and reception, ticketing for the event, and live broadcast information will be made available later.

Career Workforce Academy

The North Dakota State College of Science Foundation is getting $1.5 million in federal coronavirus relief aid to build a Career Workforce Academy in Fargo, according to U.S. Sens. Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven, both R-N.D.

The CARES Act money is through the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration. It will be matched with local investments.