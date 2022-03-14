North Dakota coronavirus news, March 14: Bis-Man Transit getting $1.1M in COVID-19 aid

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: bus aid, courtroom masks, free food and more.

Transit aid

Bismarck is getting nearly $1.1 million in federal funding for its public transit program through the federal American Rescue Plan coronavirus relief package.

The funding is part of $2.2 billion the Federal Transit Administration is doling out around the country to aid public transportation agencies amid the pandemic. Bismarck is the only city in North Dakota on the list.

“Millions of Americans rely on their local transit systems to get to work and school, access medical care and critical services, relieve congestion, and reduce pollution,” FTA Administrator Nuria Fernandez said. “The pandemic has shown that public transportation is more essential than ever, which is why these funds are crucial to avoid drastic service cuts and layoffs that would damage the economy and public health.”

Bis-Man Transit said it plans to use the money for 2022-23 operating expenses.

Court protocols

Masks are no longer being required in South Central Judicial District courtrooms, in most instances.

Presiding Judge Bruce Romanick’s order cites falling COVID-19 case numbers, along with the easing of local, state and federal requirements.

Use of masks will be “strongly encouraged” when the ability of people to social distance is compromised by large hearings or jury trials, Romanick said.

The South Central Judicial District comprises Burleigh, Emmons, Grant, McLean, Mercer, Morton, Oliver, Sioux and Sheridan counties. It has judges chambered in Bismarck, Mandan and Washburn.

Mobile food pantry

Trucks carrying fresh vegetables, bakery items and boxed goods will make stops in three western North Dakota communities this week.

Food through the Great Plains Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry is available at no cost to those in need. Scheduled stops in the region Thursday are:

Center, 12.45 p.m., Betty Havel Memorial Civic Center

Hazen, 2:30-3:30 p.m., Mandate Machinery, 108 12th Ave. NW

Beulah, 5-6 p.m., New Life Worship Center, 416 7th St. NW

The Mobile Food Pantry in 2020 served more than 1 million meals at 89 sites.

Testing and vaccines

A comprehensive list of free public COVID-19 testing offered in North Dakota can be found at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. That site also lists where free at-home test kits are being offered.

People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.

County-level COVID-19 risks determined by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention can be found at https://bit.ly/3Clifrq.

State Health Department guidance and resources for businesses are at https://bit.ly/3w0DpKj.

General information is at https://www.health.nd.gov/diseases-conditions/coronavirus.

