North Dakota coronavirus news, June 8: Food box program aids North Dakotans

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: food aid, manufacturers assistance and more.
Food Box program
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farmers to Families Food Box program has distributed more than 5 million food boxes, including some in North Dakota.
The effort is part of the Coronavirus Farm Assistance Program. USDA is partnering with regional and local distributors to purchase $3 billion in fresh produce, dairy and meat and deliver food boxes to Americans in need, in the process helping out farmers impacted by the coronarivus pandemic.
Great Plains Food Bank recently worked with USDA to distribute the food boxes in Bismarck-Mandan. Distributions also are planned in the two cities on June 16 and 30.
The program also came to the Standing Rock Indian Reservation late last month, and it's coming to Williston on Thursday.
Impact Dakota aid
Bismarck-based Impact Dakota is getting $119,000 through the federal CARES Act economic rescue package, according to U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.
Impact Dakota is the official representative in North Dakota of the Manufacturing Extension Partnership national network, a public-private partnership that aims to help small and medium-size manufacturers.
The CARES Act money through the National Institute of Standards and Technology under the U.S. Department of Commerce is to help North Dakota manufacturers respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Health care funding
The North Dakota Department of Health is getting nearly $5.2 million through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Public Health Emergency Preparedness Cooperative Agreement.
The money is to help hospitals and other health care providers respond to public health emergencies such as the coronavirus pandemic, according to U.S. Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 2,880 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 143 in Burleigh County and 60 in Morton County. There have been 2,336 recoveries and 72 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 184 people have been hospitalized; 29 remain so. State and private labs have conducted tests on 80,180 people, and conducted 115,259 total tests.
Concerned about COVID-19?
