North Dakota coronavirus news, June 7: Western governors’ event canceled

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: governors' event, school reopenings, aid for manufacturers and more.
Western governors’ event canceled
The Western Governors’ Association annual meeting set for later this month in Medora has been canceled.
Gov. Doug Burgum is chairman of the bipartisan group of governors of 22 western states and territories. In that role, he has advocated a policy vision of “Reimagining the Rural West.”
Association Executive Director Jim Ogsbury said a smaller-scale meeting might happen in August in Medora to accommodate social distancing, “but that’s not nailed down yet.”
School reopening trainings
The North Dakota Safety Council and EAPC Architects Engineers are offering training courses to schools on reopening.
The free, virtual training events will be held June 16 and 30 and July 22 and 29, with courses on classroom applications and operations and transportation considerations related to cleaning procedures, hygiene and shared equipment.
"Teachers, cleaning staff, administration, coaches and bus drivers all have unique scenarios to consider," council master instructor Don Moseman said. "Our goal is to give them the knowledge and confidence to reopen safely this fall."
North Dakota schools are invited to participate and register at ndsc.org. The courses were designed with help from North Dakota’s Departments of Health and Public Instruction and other organizations.
Sanford-PGA Tour
Dakotas-based Sanford Health is partnering with the PGA Tour to conduct on-site COVID-19 testing of players, caddies and others when tournaments resume.
The collaboration will start with this week's resumption of the PGA Tour schedule at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas.
Lab technicians will travel to tournaments in three mobile testing units that Sanford Health will deploy across the country.
“Sanford Health is honored to help ensure a safe return to play for professional golf events in the United States by offering this testing,” Sanford Executive Vice President Micah Aberson said.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 2,861 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 142 in Burleigh County and 60 in Morton County. There have been 2,307 recoveries and 72 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 183 people have been hospitalized; 28 remain so. State and private labs have conducted tests on 77,072 people, and conducted 113,847 total tests.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.