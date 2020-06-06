North Dakota coronavirus news, June 6: Financial education classes offered

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: finance classes, courthouses and more.
Financial education classes
The North Dakota State University Extension offices in Burleigh and Morton counties are partnering on a virtual workshop to help people and families facing financial problems related to the coronavirus pandemic.
The “Your Money, Your Goals” workshops aim to help people set and achieve goals, and build money management skills.
“The curriculum is designed not only to help you learn about various financial topics, but also focuses on financial empowerment which builds confidence, helping you effectively use your financial knowledge, skills, and resources to reach your goals,” organizers said.
Four Tuesday sessions are offered:
- June 23 -- Behind on Bills
- June 30 -- Setting Goals
- July 7 -- Getting Through the Month
- July 14 -- Dealing with Debt
The sessions are from 3-4 p.m. through Microsoft Teams. Register by June 17 to get a packet of materials prior to the first session. To register go towww.tinyurl.com/YourMoneyYourGoals2020.
More information is available at https://tinyurl.com/y7s3gtve.
People also can contact Shaundra Ziemann-Bolinske, Extension agent in Burleigh County, at 701-221-6865; or Vanessa Hoines, Extension agent in Morton County, at 701-667-3340.
Medicaid Medical Advisory Committee
The North Dakota Department of Human Services’ Medicaid Medical Advisory Committee will meet by video conference from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday.
The committee will be updated on the department’s coronavirus pandemic response and efforts to expand home- and community-based behavioral health services, among other agenda items.
The public may join the meeting online at bit.ly/2MptPZk or by phone at 701-328-0950, using the conference ID 988 567 377#.
Courthouses reopening
Courthouses around North Dakota that were closed due to the pandemic are beginning to reopen, according to the state Supreme Court.
The Mountrail and Wells County courthouses opened to the public Wednesday. The Stark County courthouse will reopen this coming Wednesday. Courthouses in Barnes, Eddy, Foster, McHenry, Ramsey and Walsh counties will reopen June 15.
The Burleigh County Courthouse in Bismarck resumed business operations this past Monday, with various measures in place aimed at guarding against the spread of COVID-19.
Aid for airports
More North Dakota airports are getting funding through the federal CARES Act economic rescue package, according to U.S. Sens. Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven, both R-N.D.
The money is to support operations and replace lost revenue.
Funding includes $20,000 for the airport in Beach. The Crosby airport also is getting that amount, and Devils Lake Regional Airport is getting $1.35 million.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 2,816 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 141 in Burleigh County and 60 in Morton County. There have been 2,268 recoveries and 72 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 182 people have been hospitalized; 29 remain so. State and private labs have conducted tests on 78,880 people, and conducted 111,537 total tests.
