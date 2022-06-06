North Dakota coronavirus news, June 6: Booster shots encouraged for younger children

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: kids and boosters, border hours, music camp and more.

Booster shots

U.S. regulators recently authorized a COVID-19 booster shot for healthy 5-to-11-year-olds, and North Dakota's Health Department is encouraging parents to talk with their health care provider.

“Everyone ages 5 and older is recommended to receive COVID-19 vaccine to prevent severe illness, including hospitalization and death,” state Immunization Director Molly Howell said. “Immunity wanes with time and booster doses are needed to restore protection against severe disease.”

Federal data shows that North Dakota continues to have some of the worst COVID-19 vaccination rates in the country, though the state's rate for booster shots for people 12 and older -- 44.8% -- is close to the national rate of 48.6%.

Border hours

Gov. Doug Burgum recently spoke with U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Chris Magnus about hours at the Canada border.

Burgum has been pressing the agency to restore pre-pandemic hours of operation at several ports of entry where hours were reduced in April 2020 at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. He had sent a letter in April and requested a meeting with Customs officials.

"Our estimate is that we’ve probably lost close to $300 million of tourism business,” Burgum said during the video conference call last Wednesday.

The governor said Magnus indicated his agency is open to discussing crossing hours and has been assessing crossing traffic volumes.

Magnus is a former police chief in Fargo.

Music camp

The International Music Camp is returning to the International Peace Garden north of Dunseith for the first time in two years for a full season of summer programming.

The camp the past two summers has been providing alternate summer programming due to the coronavirus pandemic and travel restrictions at the U.S.-Canada border. This year the camp is welcoming back American and Canadian campers, faculty and staff.

“It has been tough being away from our summer camp home for the past two summers,” Camp Director Christine Baumann said. “We look forward to returning to this beautiful setting in 2022 and welcoming back the campers, faculty and staff that breathe so much life into this place.”

The International Music Camp also is reviving its Old Time Fiddle and Bluegrass Workshop and Contest, this Thursday through Saturday, and its free Festival of the Arts Concert Series on Friday nights through June and July. The series kicks off this Friday.

For more details go to https://internationalmusiccamp.com/ or camp social media pages.

Testing and vaccines

A comprehensive list of free public COVID-19 testing offered in North Dakota can be found at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. That site also lists where free at-home test kits are being offered.

People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.

County-level COVID-19 risks determined by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention can be found at https://bit.ly/3Clifrq.

Guidance and resources for businesses are at https://bit.ly/3w0DpKj.

General information is at https://www.health.nd.gov/diseases-conditions/coronavirus.