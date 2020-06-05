North Dakota coronavirus news, June 5: Sleepy Hollow Theatre cancels season

A statement from the outdoors theater said the move was made on the advice of lawyers.

"As individuals and an organization, we have tried to move forward with thoughts on how to create a safe environment while listening to the scientific facts," officials said. "After long and considered interaction with staff, board, parents, and community members, the fact is that any rehearsal/production creates an unsafe environment."

Information about online classes can be found at www.shtap.org.

Shows planned for 2021 are "Frozen Jr." and "Footloose the Musical."

Art in the Park

Mandan's annual Art in the Park festival has been called off, but a smaller-scale version of the event still will take place over the Fourth of July.

“More than half of our vendors were unable to attend for a variety of reasons from personal health concerns to their summer circuit of events being canceled,” Committee President Scott Volkert said.

The committee didn’t want to produce a mediocre show, he said. Instead, the organization will offer space to exhibitors who still want to come, in an event dubbed “Mandan Market” July 3-4. It will open up park and street space for vendors and food trucks without the full programming that Art in the Park is known for.

“The Mandan Market is not Art in the Park," MPO Director Dot Frank said. "Nothing can compete with Art in the Park because its success is dependent on the participation of the committee members, volunteers and all vendors.”

Event details will be available at MandanProgress.org.