North Dakota coronavirus news, June 5: Sleepy Hollow Theatre cancels season

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: Sleepy Hollow, Art in the Park, Special Olympics and more.
Sleepy Hollow Theatre
Sleepy Hollow Theatre and Arts Park in Bismarck is canceling its summer season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
A statement from the outdoors theater said the move was made on the advice of lawyers.
"As individuals and an organization, we have tried to move forward with thoughts on how to create a safe environment while listening to the scientific facts," officials said. "After long and considered interaction with staff, board, parents, and community members, the fact is that any rehearsal/production creates an unsafe environment."
Information about online classes can be found at www.shtap.org.
Shows planned for 2021 are "Frozen Jr." and "Footloose the Musical."
Art in the Park
Mandan's annual Art in the Park festival has been called off, but a smaller-scale version of the event still will take place over the Fourth of July.
“More than half of our vendors were unable to attend for a variety of reasons from personal health concerns to their summer circuit of events being canceled,” Committee President Scott Volkert said.
The committee didn’t want to produce a mediocre show, he said. Instead, the organization will offer space to exhibitors who still want to come, in an event dubbed “Mandan Market” July 3-4. It will open up park and street space for vendors and food trucks without the full programming that Art in the Park is known for.
“The Mandan Market is not Art in the Park," MPO Director Dot Frank said. "Nothing can compete with Art in the Park because its success is dependent on the participation of the committee members, volunteers and all vendors.”
Event details will be available at MandanProgress.org.
Special Olympics games
The Special Olympics North Dakota Summer Games has been transitioned to a virtual event, to protect the safety of participants.
The games had been scheduled late this week in Fargo.
“We know this is a great disappointment for the entire SOND family, but the safety of our athlete’s families, coaches, volunteers and staff remain our primary concern,” President and CEO Kathleen Meagher said in a statement. “This cancellation of a face to face event only compounds the feelings of disappointment and isolation. Our events are opportunities for entire communities to come together for a wonderful cause, a celebration of life, but unfortunately, joining together at this time can pose a risk to our participants and volunteers.”
The games historically have provided competition in five sports for nearly 700 people, with the support of nearly 500 volunteers.
Special Olympics will instead offer a “Virtual” State Summer Games competition in 11 events in track and field and strength/powerlifting, with the opening ceremony and awards ceremony on June 11. For more information or to register go to specialolympicsnd.org.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 2,745 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 135 in Burleigh County and 60 in Morton County. There have been 2,242 recoveries and 71 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 180 people have been hospitalized; 30 remain so. State and private labs have conducted tests on 76,856 people, and conducted 107,509 total tests.
