North Dakota coronavirus news, June 4: Travel agent aid announced

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: travel agent aid, tests and shots.
Travel/tour grants
North Dakota’s Commerce Department is accepting applications for the Travel Agent and Tour Operators Grant program.
The program is designed to assist travel agents and tour operators who continue to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Eligible applicants may be awarded up to $100,000 per qualifying location to make up for lost revenue. Businesses must prove a 50% revenue loss from 2019 to 2020.
Eligible entities include travel agents, tour companies, transportation companies providing bus services for tours originating in North Dakota, and operators providing services to tour companies bringing groups into North Dakota.
For more information, go to ndgov.link/TATO.
Testing and vaccines
A comprehensive list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units in North Dakota can be found at health.nd.gov/covidtesting.
In Bismarck, PCR and rapid antigen tests are administered Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, Monday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the strip mall at 2805 Morrison Ave., Suite A.
North Dakotans can go to vaccinefinder.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.
Both Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and Custer Health in Mandan are hosting vaccination clinics and are offering vaccine to the general public.
To register for a Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health clinic, go to https://www.ndvax.org and search for a Bismarck vaccination event. Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health vaccination clinics are held at the Bismarck Event Center. For assistance, call 701-355-1540.
Morton County residents should go to https://www.ndvax.org and search for "Custer Health" or call 701-667-3370 to register for a clinic. Custer Health has a vaccination clinic at 1100 32nd Ave. SE in Units D and E, off Memorial Highway.