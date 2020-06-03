North Dakota coronavirus news, June 3: CHI St. Alexius Health relaxes restrictions

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: hospital restrictions, tax appeals and more.
CHI St. Alexius restrictions
CHI St. Alexius Health Bismarck has relaxed its visitation restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic.
Patients now will be allowed one healthy adult visitor at a time while at the hospital or clinics. Additional visitors are allowed in the following circumstances:
- Minor patients including those in the neonatal intensive care unit and newborns are allowed up to two parents/guardians at a time.
- Patients receiving end-of-life care may be allowed more than one visitor as determined by the patient’s representatives and care team.
“We understand how much it means to patients to have their loved ones with them during their hospitalization and clinic visits," CHI St. Alexius Health President Kurt Schley said. "The COVID-19 pandemic has made this difficult. It is a relief to announce that some of our visitor restrictions have been lifted so we can better serve our community and patients.”
All visitors will be screened and must wear a face covering. Visitors can wear their own cloth mask or get one at the screening station.
Morton Tax Equalization Board
The Morton County Board of Tax Equalization is asking people who attend Thursday's meeting in person to follow the state's ND Smart Restart protocols.
The board is meeting at 6 p.m. as part of the Morton County Commission meeting that begins at 5:30 p.m. Those attending in person at any board or commission meeting are required to sign in at a table to assist in any contact tracing efforts that may become necessary.
Disinfectant wipes will be provided at the lectern. Speakers are asked to wipe down the microphone and surfaces they touch. Chairs will be 6 feet apart to accommodate physical distancing.
Those wishing to appeal to the Board of Tax Equalization can indicate that when they sign in at the door. Morton County will continue to offer a virtual option through GoToMeeting. Those joining virtually can indicate in the online chat that they would like to appeal to the commission.
To join the meeting remotely, go to https://www.gotomeet.me/MortonCounty. You can also call 669-224-3412. The access code is 370-200-173.
To get the GoToMeeting app, go to https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/370200173.
Game and Fish offices
The North Dakota Game and Fish Department on Monday will open offices to public access by appointment only, and under the state's "low risk phase" guidelines.
State facility occupancy must remain below 50%, so most Game and Fish staff will continue to work remotely.
Personal appointments will be available only for people who can’t receive help by phone or online. People who make appointments will be screened upon entering the building. They're encouraged to wear a face covering, and they must follow physical distancing guidelines.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 2,679 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 132 in Burleigh County and 60 in Morton County. There have been 2,169 recoveries and 66 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 172 people have been hospitalized; 34 remain so. State and private labs have conducted tests on 74,502 people, and conducted 101,327 total tests.
Concerned about COVID-19?
