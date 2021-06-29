North Dakota coronavirus news, June 29: New service set up for test results

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: testing, test results and vaccines.
Citizen Portal
People who have registered for COVID-19 testing through TestReg.nd.gov now can access results for tests completed after June 10 through a new state service.
The Citizen Portal created by the Health Department and North Dakota Information Technology makes test results available to view, download and print in a single location. To use it, people need to create or use an existing NDLogin to associate it with their registration account. An NDLogin is an account that can be used to access multiple online services provided by state government.
“The Citizen Portal provides North Dakotans access to their COVID-19 test result reports when and where they need them,” said Nicole Brunelle, the Health Department's chief nursing officer. “Being able to access these results for travel, employers, medical procedures, etc., as needed is a service we are excited to make available."
Citizen Portal instructions can be found at https://bit.ly/3jqiudf. For help with NDLogin, contact the Information Technology Service Desk at 877-328-4470.
Testing and vaccines
A comprehensive list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units in North Dakota can be found at health.nd.gov/covidtesting.
In Bismarck, PCR and rapid antigen tests are administered Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, Monday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the strip mall at 2805 Morrison Ave., Suite A.
North Dakotans can go to vaccinefinder.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.
Both Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and Custer Health in Mandan are hosting vaccination clinics and are offering vaccine to the general public.
To register for a Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health clinic, go to https://www.ndvax.org and search for a Bismarck vaccination event. Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health vaccination clinics are held at the Bismarck Event Center. For assistance, call 701-355-1540.
Morton County residents should go to https://www.ndvax.org and search for "Custer Health" or call 701-667-3370 to register for a clinic. Custer Health has a vaccination clinic at 1100 32nd Ave. SE in Units D and E, off Memorial Highway.