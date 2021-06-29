North Dakota coronavirus news, June 29: New service set up for test results

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: testing, test results and vaccines.

Citizen Portal

People who have registered for COVID-19 testing through TestReg.nd.gov now can access results for tests completed after June 10 through a new state service.

The Citizen Portal created by the Health Department and North Dakota Information Technology makes test results available to view, download and print in a single location. To use it, people need to create or use an existing NDLogin to associate it with their registration account. An NDLogin is an account that can be used to access multiple online services provided by state government.

“The Citizen Portal provides North Dakotans access to their COVID-19 test result reports when and where they need them,” said Nicole Brunelle, the Health Department's chief nursing officer. “Being able to access these results for travel, employers, medical procedures, etc., as needed is a service we are excited to make available."