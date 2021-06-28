North Dakota coronavirus news, June 28: Bis-Man Transit updates protocols

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: bus protocols, federal aid, tests and shots.

Bis-Man Transit changes

Bis-Man Transit has lifted some COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, though a mask mandate remains in place.

Passenger capacity is no longer reduced on fixed route and paratransit buses, building access limits are lifted, and temperature screening is no longer required for staff and riders. Paratransit and demand response riders also are no longer restricted to scheduling one day in advance and can now schedule rides up to 14 days early.

The Transportation Security Administration mask requirement for riders and staff will remain in place through Sept. 13. Masks will continue to be provided to riders, if necessary.

Hand sanitizer also will remain available onboard each bus. All vehicles will continue to be deep-cleaned and disinfected nightly.

FEMA aid

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

North Dakota’s Health Department is getting more federal aid to help cover the cost of responding to the coronavirus pandemic.