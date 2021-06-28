North Dakota coronavirus news, June 28: Bis-Man Transit updates protocols

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: bus protocols, federal aid, tests and shots.
Bis-Man Transit changes
Bis-Man Transit has lifted some COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, though a mask mandate remains in place.
Passenger capacity is no longer reduced on fixed route and paratransit buses, building access limits are lifted, and temperature screening is no longer required for staff and riders. Paratransit and demand response riders also are no longer restricted to scheduling one day in advance and can now schedule rides up to 14 days early.
The Transportation Security Administration mask requirement for riders and staff will remain in place through Sept. 13. Masks will continue to be provided to riders, if necessary.
Hand sanitizer also will remain available onboard each bus. All vehicles will continue to be deep-cleaned and disinfected nightly.
FEMA aid
North Dakota’s Health Department is getting more federal aid to help cover the cost of responding to the coronavirus pandemic.
The department is getting nearly $6 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, according to U.S. Sens. Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven, both R-N.D.
The funds come from the federal Disaster Relief Fund. They’ll reimburse costs associated with testing, staffing and other efforts.
Testing and vaccines
A comprehensive list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units in North Dakota can be found at health.nd.gov/covidtesting.
In Bismarck, PCR and rapid antigen tests are administered Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, Monday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the strip mall at 2805 Morrison Ave., Suite A.
North Dakotans can go to vaccinefinder.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.
Both Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and Custer Health in Mandan are hosting vaccination clinics and are offering vaccine to the general public.
To register for a Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health clinic, go to https://www.ndvax.org and search for a Bismarck vaccination event. Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health vaccination clinics are held at the Bismarck Event Center. For assistance, call 701-355-1540.
Morton County residents should go to https://www.ndvax.org and search for "Custer Health" or call 701-667-3370 to register for a clinic. Custer Health has a vaccination clinic at 1100 32nd Ave. SE in Units D and E, off Memorial Highway.