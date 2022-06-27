 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
North Dakota coronavirus news, June 27: Pandemic mental health aid boosted

Coronavirus need to know

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: mental health assistance, food aid and more.

Mental health grant

Officials are working to expand access to mental health services for North Dakotans living in 17 counties and tribal communities who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state Department of Human Services’ Behavioral Health Division is providing $495,000 in federal aid to DeCoteau Trauma-Informed Care and Practice. The money is to provide pandemic-related mental health treatment and recovery support to adults in the counties of Benson, Bottineau, Bowman, Burke, Burleigh, Dunn, McLean, McHenry, Mercer, Ramsey, Renville, Rolette, Sioux, Stark, Towner, Ward and Williams.

DeCoteau has clinics in Bismarck and Garrison. The grant funding will help establish a third clinic in Dickinson. People will be able to access mental health assessments and counseling in person or by telehealth. 

“As an outpatient mental health clinic provider, we are acutely aware of the need for accessible mental health care for people experiencing depression, anxiety or other mental health issues,” Dr. Tami DeCoteau said. 

For more information, call 701-751-0443 or go to decoteaupsychology.com.

Mobile food pantry

Trucks carrying fresh vegetables, bakery items and boxed goods will make stops in western and southern North Dakota this week.

Food through the Great Plains Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry is available at no cost to those in need. Scheduled stops are (all times are local):

Wednesday:

  • Richardton, St. Mary Social Center parking lot, 12-1 p.m.
  • Dickinson, Biesiot Activity Center, 398 State Ave., 3-5 p.m.
  • Belfield, Belfield-Medora Food Pantry, 508 2nd Ave. NE, 3-5 p.m.
  • Glen Ullin, Glen Ullin Community Food Pantry, 309 Oak Ave., 6 p.m.

Thursday:

  • Napolean, St. Philip Neri Catholic Church parking lot, 9:45-10:30 a.m.
  • Wishek, 107 Centennial St., 12-12:45 p.m.
  • Edgeley, Armory parking lot, 2:30-3:15 p.m.
  • Oakes, 401 Main Ave., 5-5:45 p.m.

For more information, go to https://bit.ly/3lkvv80.

Testing and vaccines

A comprehensive list of free public COVID-19 testing offered in North Dakota can be found at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. That site also lists where free at-home test kits are being offered. 

People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.

County-level COVID-19 risks determined by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention can be found at https://bit.ly/3Clifrq

Guidance and resources for businesses are at https://bit.ly/3w0DpKj.

General information is at https://www.health.nd.gov/diseases-conditions/coronavirus.

