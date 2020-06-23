North Dakota coronavirus news, June 23: State park system services ramp up

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: camping, contact tracing and more.
Parks and Rec reopening
The North Dakota Parks & Recreation Department is continuing to reopen state park system services under the "ND Smart Restart" guidelines.
Group camping sites systemwide reopened Tuesday. Capacity limits and further details are available on the reservation site at www.travel.parkrecnd.com. Current reservation holders will receive further information through email or a phone call from park staff.
The Bismarck office beginning this week is open for appointments to purchase park passes. Visitors are asked to make an appointment by calling 701-328-5357. All visitors will be screened before entering the building. The public can still purchase park passes and make reservations online by going to www.parkrec.nd.gov.
In-person, off-highway vehicle safety classes will resume in July. Course information and registration forms can be found at www.parkrec.nd.gov.
The department is working with local and state health officials to determine how to best host events for the rest of the year. Go to the same website or to park Facebook accounts for updates.
"We are excited to be able to continue to offer opportunities for the public to enjoy the parks throughout the state as we work with park managers and health officials to evaluate best practices as conditions change," Parks Director Andrea Travnicek said.
Respite coalition meeting
A coalition that supports respite care and related support services for unpaid family caregivers in North Dakota is meeting by video conference and teleconference Thursday.
The agenda includes discussion on the impact that the coronavirus pandemic has had on the ability of organizations represented in the coalition to serve clients. The complete agenda is online at www.nd.gov/dhs/info/publicnotice/index.html.
The meeting at 9-10:30 a.m. CDT is open to the public. Details are at http://www.nd.gov/dhs/info/publicnotice/2020/6-25-lifespan-respite-care-coalition-meeting.pdf
Blue Cross aids contact tracing
North Dakota's largest health insurance carrier is providing call center services to help with the state Department of Health's contact tracing efforts.
Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota Customer Service employees, along with other employee volunteers, have notified more than 1,000 people of their negative test results for COVID-19. The company said it is committed to supporting negative test follow-up calls for up to 1,000 people per week over the next couple of months, at no cost to the state.
"An important step in navigating this pandemic is ensuring adequate testing. Part of that process includes having enough resources to complete follow-up calls to individuals with their test results," Blues President and CEO Dan Conrad said.
Gov. Doug Burgum said "Public-private partnerships like this will help us continue to expand our testing capacity and accelerate our economic recovery, saving lives and livelihoods."
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 3,362 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 214 in Burleigh County and 72 in Morton County. There have been 3,044 recoveries and 78 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 219 people have been hospitalized; 27 remain so. State and private labs have conducted tests on 98,689 people, and conducted 162,468 total tests.
