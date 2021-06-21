North Dakota coronavirus news, June 21: Workforce training grants available

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: skills grants, tests and shots.
Workforce training grants
North Dakota’s Commerce Department is again accepting applications for the Technical Skills Training Grant program.
The program was launched last fall with about $1 million in federal CARES Act coronavirus relief aid. It aims to support workforce training programs that help displaced workers.
“We have supported the launch and expansion of programs in several sectors across the state, including health care, information technology, welding and commercial driver’s license training,” Commerce Workforce Division Director Katie Ralston said. “We are thrilled to once again provide this support to public and private sector training providers as we work together to meet the state’s workforce needs.”
More information and the application form can be found at belegendary.link/Technical-Skills-Training-Grant.
Testing and vaccines
A comprehensive list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units in North Dakota can be found at health.nd.gov/covidtesting.
In Bismarck, PCR and rapid antigen tests are administered Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, Monday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the strip mall at 2805 Morrison Ave., Suite A.
North Dakotans can go to vaccinefinder.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.
Both Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and Custer Health in Mandan are hosting vaccination clinics and are offering vaccine to the general public.
To register for a Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health clinic, go to https://www.ndvax.org and search for a Bismarck vaccination event. Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health vaccination clinics are held at the Bismarck Event Center. For assistance, call 701-355-1540.
Morton County residents should go to https://www.ndvax.org and search for "Custer Health" or call 701-667-3370 to register for a clinic. Custer Health has a vaccination clinic at 1100 32nd Ave. SE in Units D and E, off Memorial Highway.