North Dakota coronavirus news, June 20: USDA Service Centers reopening

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: farm centers, county courthouses and more.
USDA Service Centers
U.S. Department of Agriculture Service Centers in North Dakota are now conducting in-person business by appointment only.
The move impacts Farm Service Agency and Natural Resource Conservation Service offices. Visitors will be prescreened based on health concerns or recent travel and must adhere to physical distancing guidelines. Visitors also are encouraged to wear a face mask.
Staff will continue to work with producers by phone and online for those who aren't comfortable coming to an office.
For more information go to farmers.gov/coronavirus.
County courthouses reopening
More county courthouses around North Dakota are reopening after being closed due to the pandemic, according to the North Dakota Supreme Court.
The Stutsman County Courthouse reopened Wednesday. The Morton County Courthouse is reopening Monday, along with courthouses in Pembina and Sargent counties. The courthouse in neighboring Burleigh County resumed business operations on June 1.
The LaMoure County Courthouse will reopen July 1, and the McLean County Courthouse on July 6.
Courthouses in Adams, Barnes, Billings, Bottineau, Divide, Dunn, Eddy, Emmons, Foster, Grant, Griggs, Golden Valley, Hettinger, Kidder, McHenry, McIntosh, McKenzie, Mountrail, Oliver Ramsey, Slope, Stark, Walsh, Ward, Wells and Williams counties reopened earlier this month.
Immunization reminder
The North Dakota Department of Health is reminding parents to make sure their children are up to date on immunizations before the new school year in the fall.
The number of doses of vaccine administered in the state has decreased during the coronavirus pandemic, as parents have kept children home and providers have been busy dealing with the crisis, according to the agency.
“It will likely be months before a COVID-19 vaccine is available. In the meantime, we have safe and effective vaccines available for many preventable diseases -- but they will only work if we use them,” health department epidemiologist Jenny Galbraith said.
State law requires K-12 students to meet a minimum number of required immunizations before attending school. Information on required vaccines is available at health.nd.gov/immunize.
For more information, contact Galbraith at 701-328-2378 or go to health.nd.gov/immunize.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 3,251 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 192 in Burleigh County and 70 in Morton County. There have been 2,882 recoveries and 76 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 213 people have been hospitalized; 28 remain so. State and private labs have conducted tests on 94,231 people, and conducted 152,043 total tests.
Concerned about COVID-19?
