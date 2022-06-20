 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
North Dakota coronavirus news, June 20: Study examines nurses' pandemic experiences

Coronavirus need to know

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: nurse experiences, food aid and more.

Sanford study

Six Sanford Health employees have published a study titled, “The lived experience of frontline nurses: COVID-19 in rural America.”

It highlights the experiences of several nurses working in three of Sanford’s medical centers in the Upper Midwest during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

The study was published in the Wiley Online Library, which features online scientific journals and additional scientific research resources.

“We interviewed 19 nurses -- 14 female and five male nurses with an average age of 28.6 and 4.7 years of nursing experience,” said Registered Nurse Karen Robinson, a research consultant with Sanford. “The study helped us understand exactly what nurses working in COVID units and intensive care units in rural America experienced as they were caring for critically ill COVID-19 patients.”

For more information, go to https://bit.ly/39Flujs.

Mobile food pantry

Trucks carrying fresh vegetables, bakery items and boxed goods will make stops in northwestern and south-central North Dakota this week.

Food through the Great Plains Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry is available at no cost to those in need. Scheduled stops are (all times are local):

Wednesday

  • Grenora, 1 Main St., 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
  • Williston, high school parking lot (south side), 4200 32nd St. W, 4:30-6 p.m.

Thursday

  • Trenton, Trenton Indian Services, 331 Fourth Ave. E., 10 a.m. until gone
  • Linton, St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, 619 N. Broadway, 1-2 p.m.

For more information, go to https://bit.ly/3lkvv80.

Testing and vaccines

A comprehensive list of free public COVID-19 testing offered in North Dakota can be found at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. That site also lists where free at-home test kits are being offered. 

People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.

County-level COVID-19 risks determined by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention can be found at https://bit.ly/3Clifrq

Guidance and resources for businesses are at https://bit.ly/3w0DpKj.

General information is at https://www.health.nd.gov/diseases-conditions/coronavirus.

