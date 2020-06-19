North Dakota coronavirus news, June 19: Child care grant program extended

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: Child care grants, hospital aid and more.
Child care grants
The state is extending through Aug. 14 a grant program aimed at shoring up the child care industry in North Dakota amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The program is being funded through the federal CARES Act economic rescue package. North Dakota child care providers have been eligible for grants if they prioritize spots for "lifeline" worker households -- people such as health care workers, first responders and law officers.
The state since late March has doled out about $19 million in grants from the fund to more than 775 licensed and self-declared child care providers caring for more than 16,250 children, according to the state Department of Human Services.
The program was to expire on July 3, but the state Emergency Commission on Thursday approved $9.6 million more in funding. It still needs approval from the Legislature's Budget Section next week.
The department is making some changes to the program effective July 4. The grant payment rate, per child, per service period will be halved. Rates vary by a child care provider’s license type and capacity. The updated rate information is at www.nd.gov/dhs/info/covid-19/child-care.html.
Participating providers also will no longer be required to prioritize serving children of lifeline worker households, and the fees child care providers typically charge families to hold a spot during extended child absences will no longer be required to be capped at $50.
“Our goal has been to help stabilize and strengthen this industry, which is so critical to workforce, to North Dakota's Smart Restart, and to children and families," said Jessica Thomasson, the department’s executive policy lead for family stability. "We will continue to offer the operating grants at a lower level, as we move to less-restrictive grant requirements, see economic activity grow and as child care program attendance continues to stabilize.”
A list of participating providers is on the department’s website at www.nd.gov/dhs/info/covid-19/child-care.html.
Hospital Foundation aid
The North Dakota Hospital Foundation is getting nearly $1.1 million in federal aid for coronavirus preparedness and response.
The money is through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Hospital Preparedness Program, according to U.S. Sens. Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven, both R-N.D.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 3,226 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 188 in Burleigh County and 70 in Morton County. There have been 2,840 recoveries and 76 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 210 people have been hospitalized; 26 remain so. State and private labs have conducted tests on 92,606 people, and conducted 148,099 total tests.
Concerned about COVID-19?
