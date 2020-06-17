North Dakota coronavirus news, June 17: Bismarck emergency declaration extended

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: Bismarck emergency, business briefing and more.
Bismarck emergency extended
Bismarck Mayor Steve Bakken has signed another extension of the city’s coronavirus-related emergency declaration.
The initial declaration came on March 15. It’s been extended twice since then. It’s a necessary step to getting state and federal aid.
The latest extension will need to be ratified by the city commission. The declaration would then be in effect until mid-July.
Gov. Doug Burgum and President Donald Trump also have declared emergencies due to the pandemic.
Business briefing Thursday
The North Dakota Department of Commerce is hosting a "business briefing" call at 9 a.m. CDT Thursday on the latest updates regarding two federal pandemic relief efforts: the Economic Injury Disaster Loan and the Paycheck Protection Program.
The updates impact small businesses, agribusinesses and nonprofits.
“Time is of the essence when applying for EIDL funding,” North Dakota U.S. Small Business Administration Director Al Haut said. “Businesses and nonprofits are highly encouraged to apply for funding in a timely matter as recipients will receive money on a first-come, first-served basis.”
Applications can be accessed at https://covid19relief.sba.gov/#/.
Changes also have been made regarding the Paycheck Protection Program.
“More than 19,000 North Dakota businesses received the PPP loan, and the program is still open to new applicants until June 30,” Commerce Commissioner Michelle Kommer said. “The recently signed PPP Flexibility Act makes important changes to the program that may be favorable for businesses."
To receive call-in information for the briefing, attendees must register as a nonmember of the Greater North Dakota Chamber of Commerce, at https://www.ndchamber.com/. People should provide their questions for the briefing during registration.
Those unable to attend the call can receive updates by following @CommerceND on Facebook and Twitter, and Dept. of Commerce on LinkedIn. Recordings of previous business briefings can be found at https://ndresponse.gov/covid-19-resources/covid-19-business-and-employer-resources.
Money Follows the Person
The North Dakota Department of Human Services’ Money Follows the Person Program stakeholder group is meeting remotely from 1-4 p.m. CDT Thursday to hear updates on efforts during the pandemic to support in-home and community-based services for people with disabilities.
Stakeholders advise the department. They meet quarterly to receive updates on new and ongoing initiatives. The agenda for Thursday’s meeting is at www.nd.gov/dhs/info/publicnotice/index.html.
People who need accommodations to participate in the meeting can contact Jacob Reuter at 701-680-9638, toll free at 800-755-2604, 711 (TTY) or jwreuter@nd.gov.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 3,166 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 180 in Burleigh County and 70 in Morton County. There have been 2,756 recoveries and 74 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 201 people have been hospitalized; 25 remain so. State and private labs have conducted tests on 89,674 people, and conducted 140,098 total tests.
Concerned about COVID-19?
