North Dakota coronavirus news, June 15: Mandan City Hall reopens
North Dakota coronavirus news, June 15: Mandan City Hall reopens

Coronavirus need to know

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: Dickinson State, federal aid and more.

Mandan City Hall

Mandan City Hall reopened to the public Monday.

Visitors are asked to use the doors at the south entrance of the building, off First Street Northwest.

Officials closed City Hall in late March due to the coronavirus pandemic, with some employees shifting to working from home. Business has been conducted by appointment, over the phone or online.

City officials ask visitors to practice physical distancing and to stay home if feeling sick. Many services are available online or over the phone. Go to cityofmandan.com for more information.

DSU reopening

Dickinson State University has announced that all offices functioning remotely due to the pandemic will resume on-campus operations Monday, July 6.

Masks and other personal protective equipment will not be required. However, visitors and campus community members are encouraged to wear masks, practice physical distancing and follow other guidelines such as frequent hand washing and staying away if sick.

“All of our employees at DSU who have been working from home have done a great job during this trying time, and we are excited to get our team back to campus,” DSU President Steve Easton said. “While keeping health issues in mind, we will be working hard to be ready to welcome our new and returning students to campus in August.”

The University’s Emergency Management Team, the Instructional Planning Committee and the President’s Cabinet this summer will be working on plans for the return of students, staff and faculty in the fall. As reopening guidelines are developed, they will be posted to the DSU Updates news blog, at http://dsuupdates.com/category/reopening-guidelines/.

Help for the homeless

North Dakota is getting nearly $3.5 million through the federal CARES Act economic rescue package to help people who are homeless.

The money is through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, according to U.S. Sens. Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven, both R-N.D.

The funding is part of about $3 billion being doled out nationwide to help low-income families, the homeless and people at risk of becoming homeless during the pandemic.

Hospital preparedness

The North Dakota Department of Health is getting nearly $1.2 million through the federal Hospital Preparedness Program, according to Hoeven and Cramer.

The CARES Act money is through the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response, a part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

It will be used to assist hospitals and health care providers during public health emergencies and disasters such as the pandemic. 

North Dakota virus numbers

North Dakota has 3,101 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 167 in Burleigh County and 67 in Morton County. There have been 2,683 recoveries and 74 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 197 people have been hospitalized; 31 remain so. State and private labs have conducted tests on 133,896 people, and conducted 87,776 total tests.

Coronavirus FAQ

What is the coronavirus?

The coronavirus outbreak started in Wuhan, China, in late 2019 and has spread worldwide. The new virus causes a disease known as COVID-19. The virus is part of a larger family of coronaviruses, which can lead to illnesses ranging from a mild common cold to more severe respiratory diseases such as SARS and MERS.

Who is at risk and what are the symptoms?

Public health experts say the new coronavirus is more contagious than the seasonal flu. The majority of people who become sick experience mild symptoms, but some become more seriously ill. People who contract the virus can develop pneumonia, and some have died. People who are elderly or have underlying medical issues are at greater risk of becoming more severely sick. Symptoms of the virus include a cough, fever and shortness of breath.

What should I do if I develop symptoms?

The North Dakota Department of Health advises that people call their health care provider to tell them about recent travel or exposure, and to follow their guidance. Try to avoid contact with other people in the meantime.

What can I do to prevent the virus from spreading?

The health department advises that people wash their hands with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand sanitizer for at least 20 seconds. People who are sick should stay home from work or school, both to protect themselves and others with whom they would come in contact. Avoid touching your face, cover a cough or sneeze with a tissue or an elbow, clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces, and avoid contact with people who are sick.

Where can I find more information?

People with coronavirus-related questions can call the state health department hotline at 866-207-2880. Those who need medical advice should contact their health care provider.

The health department's online coronavirus page: www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's online coronavirus page: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov

