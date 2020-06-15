North Dakota coronavirus news, June 15: Mandan City Hall reopens

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: Dickinson State, federal aid and more.
Mandan City Hall
Mandan City Hall reopened to the public Monday.
Visitors are asked to use the doors at the south entrance of the building, off First Street Northwest.
Officials closed City Hall in late March due to the coronavirus pandemic, with some employees shifting to working from home. Business has been conducted by appointment, over the phone or online.
City officials ask visitors to practice physical distancing and to stay home if feeling sick. Many services are available online or over the phone. Go to cityofmandan.com for more information.
DSU reopening
Dickinson State University has announced that all offices functioning remotely due to the pandemic will resume on-campus operations Monday, July 6.
Masks and other personal protective equipment will not be required. However, visitors and campus community members are encouraged to wear masks, practice physical distancing and follow other guidelines such as frequent hand washing and staying away if sick.
“All of our employees at DSU who have been working from home have done a great job during this trying time, and we are excited to get our team back to campus,” DSU President Steve Easton said. “While keeping health issues in mind, we will be working hard to be ready to welcome our new and returning students to campus in August.”
The University’s Emergency Management Team, the Instructional Planning Committee and the President’s Cabinet this summer will be working on plans for the return of students, staff and faculty in the fall. As reopening guidelines are developed, they will be posted to the DSU Updates news blog, at http://dsuupdates.com/category/reopening-guidelines/.
Help for the homeless
North Dakota is getting nearly $3.5 million through the federal CARES Act economic rescue package to help people who are homeless.
The money is through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, according to U.S. Sens. Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven, both R-N.D.
The funding is part of about $3 billion being doled out nationwide to help low-income families, the homeless and people at risk of becoming homeless during the pandemic.
Hospital preparedness
The North Dakota Department of Health is getting nearly $1.2 million through the federal Hospital Preparedness Program, according to Hoeven and Cramer.
The CARES Act money is through the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response, a part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
It will be used to assist hospitals and health care providers during public health emergencies and disasters such as the pandemic.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 3,101 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 167 in Burleigh County and 67 in Morton County. There have been 2,683 recoveries and 74 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 197 people have been hospitalized; 31 remain so. State and private labs have conducted tests on 133,896 people, and conducted 87,776 total tests.
Concerned about COVID-19?
