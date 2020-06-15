North Dakota coronavirus news, June 15: Mandan City Hall reopens

“All of our employees at DSU who have been working from home have done a great job during this trying time, and we are excited to get our team back to campus,” DSU President Steve Easton said. “While keeping health issues in mind, we will be working hard to be ready to welcome our new and returning students to campus in August.”

The University’s Emergency Management Team, the Instructional Planning Committee and the President’s Cabinet this summer will be working on plans for the return of students, staff and faculty in the fall. As reopening guidelines are developed, they will be posted to the DSU Updates news blog, at http://dsuupdates.com/category/reopening-guidelines/.

Help for the homeless

North Dakota is getting nearly $3.5 million through the federal CARES Act economic rescue package to help people who are homeless.