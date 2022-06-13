North Dakota coronavirus news, June 13: Post-COVID Care Clinic opens

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: COVID clinic, court hearings, food aid and more.

COVID clinic

CHI St. Alexius Health in Bismarck has opened a Post-COVID Care Clinic for people who may be experiencing post-acute COVID syndrome.

Symptoms include fatigue, shortness of breath, brain fog and depression. It's estimated that as many as 23 million people have it, according to CHI St. Alexius.

The clinic will offer a personalized care plan to patients, and connect them with therapies and supportive care.

The Post-COVID Care Clinic is open to anyone who may be experiencing long-term symptoms. People can call the clinic at 701-530-3065 for more information. Walk-ins are welcome every Thursday from 1-2 p.m. Patients also can be referred to the clinic by their primary care provider.

The clinic is in the Medical Arts Plaza at 810 E. Rosser Ave., Suite 310.

Court hearings

Judges in the South Central Judicial District have updated procedures for remote hearings.

Criminal case hearings will return to in-person. The court will no longer issue remote platform hearing notices for future hearings. Hearings currently set on the Zoom platform will still be heard remotely.

Defendants in custody at Burleigh Morton Detention Center or the North Dakota State Penitentiary will continue to be seen remotely, unless a written request to transport is made.

The South Central Judicial District comprises Burleigh, Emmons, Grant, McLean, Mercer, Morton, Oliver, Sioux and Sheridan counties. It has judges chambered in Bismarck, Mandan and Washburn.

Mobile food pantry

Trucks carrying fresh vegetables, bakery items and boxed goods will make stops in western and central North Dakota this week.

Food through the Great Plains Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry is available at no cost to those in need. Scheduled stops are (all times are local):

Wednesday

Ryder, Ryder Community Gym, 3 p.m.

Velva, Oak Valley Lutheran Church, 400 Main St. N., 1:15-1:30 p.m.

Granville, McHenry County Food Pantry, 118 S. Main St., 1:30-3 p.m.

White Shield, public safety building, 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Thursday

Stanton, Civic Center, 751 Lyon St., 1:45 p.m.

Halliday, Halliday Public School, 30 Fourth St. S., 3-3:45 p.m.

White Shield, public safety building, 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Beulah, New Life Worship Center, 416 Seventh St. NW, 5-6 p.m.

For more information, go to https://bit.ly/3lkvv80.

Testing and vaccines

A comprehensive list of free public COVID-19 testing offered in North Dakota can be found at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. That site also lists where free at-home test kits are being offered.

People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.

County-level COVID-19 risks determined by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention can be found at https://bit.ly/3Clifrq.

Guidance and resources for businesses are at https://bit.ly/3w0DpKj.

General information is at https://www.health.nd.gov/diseases-conditions/coronavirus.