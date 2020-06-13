North Dakota coronavirus news, June 13: Aid available for artists

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: artist aid, tribal help, border boaters and more.
Aid for artists
The North Dakota Council on the Arts has received $55,000 from The Bush Foundation CARES Fund to help address the coronavirus pandemic’s impacts on artists.
North Dakota artists can apply for grants of $500 or $1,000. The deadline is Monday, June 22.
Only artists who weren’t funded in the first round of grants are eligible. There is a reporting requirement. Guidelines and an application form can be found at http://www.nd.gov/arts/grants/the-bush-foundation-cares-fund-grant.
For more information, email ndcacaresapp@gmail.com or call 701-328-7590.
Provider relief funds
The North Dakota Department of Human Services is encouraging all health care providers who serve North Dakota Medicaid members to apply for CARES Act provider relief funds through the federal Department of Health and Human Services.
The funds through the federal government's coronavirus economic rescue package aim to support hospitals, clinics and other providers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Providers must apply on their own -- North Dakota Medicaid cannot apply on their behalf.
“These funds will provide relief for many North Dakota Medicaid providers that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Caprice Knapp, the department’s Medicaid director. “Even if a provider is not sure if they will qualify to receive funds, we encourage them to apply. Changes in decisions at the federal level can happen quickly, and we want to ensure that as many North Dakota Medicaid providers as possible receive CARES Act provider relief funds.”
More information and an application can be found at https://www.hhs.gov/coronavirus/cares-act-provider-relief-fund/index.html. The deadline to apply is July 20.
Tribal PPE aid
The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe is getting more federal money for its coronavirus response.
The tribe received about $34,000 from the U.S. Department of Justice through the COVID-19 Emergency Supplemental Funding Program, according to U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.
The city of Williston got about $38,000 and Ward County $58,000 through the same program.
The money is for uses including personal protective equipment for law enforcement and medical personnel.
Border boaters
The Canada Border Services Agency is reminding boaters that crossing the border for nonessential reasons is prohibited, as part of border measures aimed at stemming the spread of COVID-19.
Boaters are still permitted to navigate across international waters if needed, but they’re not allowed to enter Canadian territorial or boundary waters for leisure reasons including touring, sightseeing and pleasure fishing.
Violations can be punished by up to six months in prison and $750,000 in fines.
Boaters who enter Canada must report to the Canada Border Services Agency. Those who don’t can be fined a minimum of $1,000 and could have their boat seized.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 3,058 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 159 in Burleigh County and 63 in Morton County. There have been 2,630 recoveries and 74 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 197 people have been hospitalized; 35 remain so. State and private labs have conducted tests on 85,873 people, and conducted 129,794 total tests.
Concerned about COVID-19?
