North Dakota coronavirus news, June 12: Burgum scales back coronavirus briefings

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: daily briefings, WIC, Wynonna and more.
Burgum briefings
Gov. Doug Burgum is once again scaling back the number of public coronavirus briefings he gives.
The governor in mid-March began holding daily press conferences that were livestreamed for public viewing. He scaled back to three-a-week briefings in early May.
Burgum announced this week that beginning next week there will be one weekly press conference, on Tuesdays. They're usually at 3:30 p.m. CDT.
The briefings have drawn thousands of viewers on social media and local TV stations.
WIC eligibility
Income eligibility guidelines for the North Dakota Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children -- better known as WIC -- have increased based on changes in the federal poverty levels.
The change increases the amount of income a family can make and still qualify for services. Effective this month, a family of four can earn up to $4,040 each month, or $48,470 annually, and still be eligible.
North Dakota WIC has made changes due to the pandemic to ensure safety. Staff are providing many services over the phone. When families need to come to the office, precautions are being taken including mask-wearing, physical distancing and cleaning of touched surfaces between appointments.
“Thank you to the dedicated WIC staff who are working to ensure that mothers and young children have safe access to healthy foods, breastfeeding support, referrals to health, accurate information during this public health emergency and other services,” Director Colleen Pearce said.
For more information, go to www.health.nd.gov/prevention/wic.
Kidder County cases
The Kidder County District Health Unit is reminding county residents to take precautions after the first confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county bordering Burleigh to the east.
“We hope you are still practicing all those precautions we’ve been promoting over the past few months,” Health Unit Administrator Janel Brousseau said. “Those precautions can help keep you safe. COVID-19 is real and it’s here.”
Kidder County is sandwiched between Burleigh and Stutman counties, which together have more than 200 confirmed coronavirus cases. Kidder County had its first two cases confirmed this week. Sheridan County, which borders Burleigh to the north, also recently had its first confirmed case.
Wynonna cancels
Wynonna & the Big Noise have canceled their scheduled July 8 performance at Bismarck's Belle Mehus Auditorium due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
All credit card ticket sales through Etix channels will be refunded within a month. Tickets do not need to be returned for a refund.
For more information, contact Etix at 800-514-3849 or the Bismarck Event Center at 701-355-1370.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 3,016 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 156 in Burleigh County and 62 in Morton County. There have been 2,573 recoveries and 74 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 197 people have been hospitalized; 35 remain so. State and private labs have conducted tests on 84,164 people, and conducted 126,489 total tests.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.