North Dakota coronavirus news, June 11: Group advocates for food aid (copy)

An advisory approved by the commission pauses the running of the 15-month testing period from March 13 through May 31. That time period will not count against a device’s 15-month time period.

People with questions can contact the commission at 701-328-2400 or ndpsc@nd.gov

Aid for airports

The North Dakota Aeronautics Commission has finalized about $9.7 million in state infrastructure grants to 141 projects at 55 public airports in the state.

About $7 million is through a legislative appropriation, with the rest coming from the Aeronautics Commission Special Fund, with the primary funding source being state tax collections on aviation fuel and aircraft sales.

The grants are critical in maintaining the needed infrastructure to support the aviation industry, especially with airports struggling due to impacts of the pandemic, the North Dakota Aeronautics Commission said. The CARES Act is expected to provide North Dakota airports with up to $85 million in aid.