North Dakota coronavirus news, June 11: Group advocates for food aid (copy)

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: food aid, airport aid, device testing and more.
Advocating for food aid
An Ad Hoc Committee on Food Access in North Dakota is calling for $53 million in federal CARES Act funding to address food and hunger problems during the coronavirus pandemic.
The group advocates enhancing low-income food benefits, addressing food supply and distribution disruptions, and strengthening emergency food networks throughout North Dakota, according to a statement from the state Democratic-NPL Party.
The state has $1.25 billion in funding through the CARES Act economic rescue package. Approved uses so far have included such things as plugging oil wells abandoned by financially strapped companies and upgrading state Capitol committee rooms with equipment for livestreaming.
Device testing extension
The North Dakota Public Service Commission has extended the time period required for testing commercial weighing and measuring devices during the pandemic.
The owner of any such device is responsible for its accuracy and must have it tested once every 15 months. Many of those tests are conducted by inspectors at the PSC, which scaled back testing during the coronavirus outbreak.
An advisory approved by the commission pauses the running of the 15-month testing period from March 13 through May 31. That time period will not count against a device’s 15-month time period.
People with questions can contact the commission at 701-328-2400 or ndpsc@nd.gov
Aid for airports
The North Dakota Aeronautics Commission has finalized about $9.7 million in state infrastructure grants to 141 projects at 55 public airports in the state.
About $7 million is through a legislative appropriation, with the rest coming from the Aeronautics Commission Special Fund, with the primary funding source being state tax collections on aviation fuel and aircraft sales.
The grants are critical in maintaining the needed infrastructure to support the aviation industry, especially with airports struggling due to impacts of the pandemic, the North Dakota Aeronautics Commission said. The CARES Act is expected to provide North Dakota airports with up to $85 million in aid.
“These state airport grant allocations will help to leverage and supplement the federal funding being received for high-priority airport projects within North Dakota while at the same time ensuring that our statewide aviation system is being maintained," Aeronautics Commissioner Kyle Wanner said. "These grants will also help to create jobs within our communities and will greatly assist our airports in preparing them to be in a better position to help our economy rebound, once the COVID-19 virus concerns have subsided."
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 2,980 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 150 in Burleigh County and 61 in Morton County. There have been 2,515 recoveries and 74 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 193 people have been hospitalized; 32 remain so. State and private labs have conducted tests on 82,788 people, and conducted 123,082 total tests.
