North Dakota coronavirus news, June 10: Shade Tree players cancels season

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: theater, history and more.
Shade Tree season
Shade Tree Players is canceling what would have been its 50th summer performance season.
The division of Dakota Stage Limited is replacing performances with in-person summer workshops.
“It was a difficult decision, but the Shade Tree committee felt it was best to explore different options for the summer's programs,” Executive Director Joshua Johnson said. “The parents on the committee were adamant about having an in-person option for their kids. They felt that their students were ‘burnt out’ on distance and online learning after being quarantined this spring.”
The summer workshops will focus on various theater subjects such as stage makeup and vocal performance. They will begin June 15 and will run simultaneously in the morning and afternoon for five weeks, for a total of twenty workshops, ending on July 24.
They’ll be taught by veteran Shade Tree directors and local theater instructors. The workshops will be capped at 15 students per session and will have other measures in place to ensure physical distancing. Several will include small performances that will be open only to parents.
For more information or to register, go to www.dakotastageltd.com/shade-tree-players. Registration also can be done by emailing joshua.johnson@dakotastageltd.com.
Heritage Center reopening
The State Historical Society of North Dakota plans to reopen the North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum on June 22, following ND Smart Restart guidelines.
The museum and the James River Café will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends. The State Archives will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and on the second Saturday of each month from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
"We look forward to welcoming back visitors for the summer season,” State Historical Director Claudia Berg said. “With new protocols in place for the health and safety of our visitors and staff, we’re ready to provide engaging history experiences throughout the building, as well as outdoor opportunities on the Capitol grounds to explore sculptures, walking trails, and more.”
Only the east visitor entrance will be open to the public. All visitors and staff will be subject to screenings. Visitors are encouraged to wear face coverings and follow physical distancing guidelines.
The main museum exhibits will be open, but certain touchable exhibit items, touch screens, and The Treehouse exhibit will be unavailable until further notice. No tours are available.
Access to special archaeology and museum collections areas and the State Archives reading room is by appointment only, 701-328-2666. For more information, go to history.nd.gov/covid-19.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 2,941 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 147 in Burleigh County and 60 in Morton County. There have been 2,482 recoveries and 73 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 193 people have been hospitalized; 33 remain so. State and private labs have conducted tests on 81,660 people, and conducted 119,728 total tests.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.