North Dakota coronavirus news, June 1: Input sought on school pandemic aid

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: school aid, Supreme Court and more.

School pandemic aid

State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler is seeking input on how to use $43 million in federal aid to strengthen education in the wake of the instructional challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Department of Public Instruction has crafted proposals for using a portion of the aid that was reserved for statewide needs. Baesler is asking North Dakotans to comment on the agency’s ideas, which are posted on the department's website at https://www.nd.gov/dpi/, and to offer their own suggestions.

“This is a historic investment in North Dakota education, and it is important for our families, educators and other stakeholders to have an opportunity for their voices to be heard,” she said.

People wishing to comment can email dpiasstsupt@nd.gov or call Assistant Superintendent Laurie Matzke at 701-328-2284.

The department will be submitting a state plan for using the federal aid on Monday, June 7.