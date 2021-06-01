North Dakota coronavirus news, June 1: Input sought on school pandemic aid

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: school aid, Supreme Court and more.
School pandemic aid
State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler is seeking input on how to use $43 million in federal aid to strengthen education in the wake of the instructional challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Department of Public Instruction has crafted proposals for using a portion of the aid that was reserved for statewide needs. Baesler is asking North Dakotans to comment on the agency’s ideas, which are posted on the department's website at https://www.nd.gov/dpi/, and to offer their own suggestions.
“This is a historic investment in North Dakota education, and it is important for our families, educators and other stakeholders to have an opportunity for their voices to be heard,” she said.
People wishing to comment can email dpiasstsupt@nd.gov or call Assistant Superintendent Laurie Matzke at 701-328-2284.
The department will be submitting a state plan for using the federal aid on Monday, June 7.
The plan “will define our state’s approach of using this aid with transparency, effectiveness, engagement and strong safeguards that the money will be spent wisely,” Baesler said.
Supreme Court arguments
The North Dakota Supreme Court this month is resuming oral arguments.
Case arguments during June will be conducted in a hybrid fashion, with in-person arguments in the Ralph J. Erickstad Courtroom scheduled on June 7, 8, 10 and 30, and Zoom hearings this Thursday and on June 28-29.
Live audio and video of Zoom arguments is made available on the Supreme Court's YouTube channel. Only live audio will be available for in-person arguments, on the court's website, at https://www.ndcourts.gov/supreme-court.
Testing and vaccines
A comprehensive list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units in North Dakota can be found at health.nd.gov/covidtesting.
In Bismarck, PCR and rapid antigen tests are administered Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, Monday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the strip mall at 2805 Morrison Ave., Suite A.
North Dakotans can go to vaccinefinder.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.
Both Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and Custer Health in Mandan are hosting vaccination clinics and are offering vaccine to the general public.
To register for a Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health clinic, go to https://www.ndvax.org and search for a Bismarck vaccination event. Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health vaccination clinics are held at the Bismarck Event Center. For assistance, call 701-355-1540.
Morton County residents should go to https://www.ndvax.org and search for "Custer Health" or call 701-667-3370 to register for a clinic. Custer Health has added a new vaccination clinic location at 1100 32nd Ave. SE in Units D and E, off Memorial Highway.