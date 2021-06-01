North Dakota coronavirus news, June 1: Court pandemic protocols updated

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: court trials, testing and vaccines.

Court update

South Central Judicial District Presiding Judge Bruce Romanick on Tuesday said the court is fully operational, with a mix of remote hearings and socially distanced in-person hearings.

Updated state and federal guidance says people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer need to wear a mask or social distance unless there is a crowded indoor setting, such as airplanes. Jury trials without social distancing also would equate to a crowded indoor setting, Romanick said.

The court will continue to require social distancing for jury trials, with face masks recommended. Fully vaccinated people may remove masks with the court's permission.

Each judge in the district can modify the requirements "for unforeseen circumstances in their given courtroom and situation at the time of the trial or hearing," Romanick's order said.

Jury trials were suspended statewide for a large chunk of last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Testing and vaccines