North Dakota coronavirus news, June 1: Court pandemic protocols updated

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: court trials, testing and vaccines.
Court update
South Central Judicial District Presiding Judge Bruce Romanick on Tuesday said the court is fully operational, with a mix of remote hearings and socially distanced in-person hearings.
Updated state and federal guidance says people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer need to wear a mask or social distance unless there is a crowded indoor setting, such as airplanes. Jury trials without social distancing also would equate to a crowded indoor setting, Romanick said.
The court will continue to require social distancing for jury trials, with face masks recommended. Fully vaccinated people may remove masks with the court's permission.
Each judge in the district can modify the requirements "for unforeseen circumstances in their given courtroom and situation at the time of the trial or hearing," Romanick's order said.
Jury trials were suspended statewide for a large chunk of last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Testing and vaccines
A comprehensive list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units in North Dakota can be found at health.nd.gov/covidtesting.
In Bismarck, PCR and rapid antigen tests are administered Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, Monday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the strip mall at 2805 Morrison Ave., Suite A.
North Dakotans can go to vaccinefinder.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.
Both Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and Custer Health in Mandan are hosting vaccination clinics and are offering vaccine to the general public.
To register for a Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health clinic, go to https://www.ndvax.org and search for a Bismarck vaccination event. Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health vaccination clinics are held at the Bismarck Event Center. For assistance, call 701-355-1540.
Morton County residents should go to https://www.ndvax.org and search for "Custer Health" or call 701-667-3370 to register for a clinic. Custer Health has added a new vaccination clinic location at 1100 32nd Ave. SE in Units D and E, off Memorial Highway.