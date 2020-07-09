North Dakota coronavirus news, July 9: Oil conference postponed again

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: oil expo, reservation testing and more.
Oil conference postponed
The 2020 Williston Basin Petroleum Conference has been postponed for a second time due to the coronavirus pandemic.
This year's conference had been scheduled May 19-21 at the Bismarck Event Center. But with at least 2,500 people and 300 exhibitors expected, it was rescheduled for Sept. 1-3. Now, it has been postponed until May 11-13, 2021. Organizers cite continued travel restrictions around the world.
“While things are open and moving in North Dakota, we understand that our industry members across the country are still facing travel constraints," North Dakota Petroleum Council President Ron Ness said. "We are excited to host the Williston Basin Petroleum Conference next May, and looking forward to bringing our industry together.”
The conference is held every year, alternating between Bismarck and Regina, Saskatchewan. It's sponsored by the Petroleum Council, North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources, Government of Saskatchewan Ministry of the Economy and the Petroleum Technology Research Centre.
“We are committed to protecting the health and safety of our attendees, speakers, and exhibitors and will continue to monitor the situation and follow official guidance as we move forward with this new date,” Ness said. “We appreciate the patience of our conference participants as we navigate this uncertainty.”
For more information go to www.wbpcnd.org or call 701-223-6380.
Standing Rock testing
Free COVID-19 testing is being offered Friday on the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation.
The event is at the All Nations Veterans Cemetery, at 10191 N.D. Highway 6, just north of the state line on the way to McLaughlin, S.D. Testing is from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is available to everyone in the area. There will be 1,000 tests available -- 500 for North Dakota residents and 500 for South Dakota residents.
Online registration is recommended, at https://testreg.nd.gov/.
The event is being coordinated by officials with the tribe, Indian Health Service and North Dakota National Guard.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 4,070 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 385 in Burleigh County and 121 in Morton County. There have been 3,464 recoveries and 85 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 257 people have been hospitalized; 30 remain so. State and private labs have conducted tests on 117,849 people, and conducted 214,167 total tests.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.