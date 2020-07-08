North Dakota coronavirus news, July 8: Mandan gift card promotion continues
Coronavirus need to know

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: business aid, jury trials, DSU and more.

Mandan gift cards

Mandan city commissioners have approved two more runs of a gift card promotion to help support city businesses whose revenues have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The gift cards are worth $30 but cost only $20, with money from the city’s growth fund and participating businesses making up the difference. Four online flash sales of 100 gift cards each held in late April and early May were “wildly successful,” with all gift cards selling out in less than seven minutes during the final flash sale, according to Ellen Huber, city business development manager.

The commission at its meeting Tuesday approved $5,600 to cover eight additional flash sales of 100 gift cards each. The first round of sales will be held in July and August and a second round in October and November. Purchasers are limited to five gift cards per flash sale. Residents can expect further communication from the city about the program. 

Dickinson State University

Dickinson State University has approved a preliminary set of reopening guidelines for the fall semester.

The guidelines are practices the university expects to follow "as long as (coronavirus) community spread is low."

"As this is an evolving situation, these guidelines may change in response to the degree of community spread or health mandates/regulations," the university said in a statement.

The guidelines can be downloaded at: https://www.dropbox.com/s/3kha6mgsz60s8cj/DSU%20General%20Reopening%20Guidelines%207%207%202020.pdf?dl=0.

All DSU offices functioning remotely due to the pandemic are resuming on-campus operations this week. The university will host community drive-up COVID-19 testing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time on Thursday in the Biesiot Activities Center parking lot.

Jury trials resume

Jury trials have resumed in North Dakota, after being suspended in March by the North Dakota Supreme Court as the coronavirus pandemic took hold. 

Chief Justice Jon Jensen in a statement this week said the first post-emergency trial, in the North Central Judicial District, went smoothly. He credited court officials, attorneys, county employees and the public.

"Creating a jury trial environment where members of our Judicial Branch Team, the public, attorneys, jurors, and litigants feel safe and comfortable can only be accomplished with great teamwork," Jensen said. "As more jury trials proceed this week and in the following weeks, your hard work to make those trials go 'smoothly' is, and will be, appreciated."

North Dakota virus numbers

North Dakota has 3,971 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 363 in Burleigh County and 116 in Morton County. There have been 3,447 recoveries and 85 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 252 people have been hospitalized; 26 remain so. State and private labs have conducted tests on 115,839 people, and conducted 208,192 total tests.

Coronavirus FAQ

What is the coronavirus?

The coronavirus outbreak started in Wuhan, China, in late 2019 and has spread worldwide. The new virus causes a disease known as COVID-19. The virus is part of a larger family of coronaviruses, which can lead to illnesses ranging from a mild common cold to more severe respiratory diseases such as SARS and MERS.

Who is at risk and what are the symptoms?

Public health experts say the new coronavirus is more contagious than the seasonal flu. The majority of people who become sick experience mild symptoms, but some become more seriously ill. People who contract the virus can develop pneumonia, and some have died. People who are elderly or have underlying medical issues are at greater risk of becoming more severely sick. Symptoms of the virus include a cough, fever and shortness of breath.

What should I do if I develop symptoms?

The North Dakota Department of Health advises that people call their health care provider to tell them about recent travel or exposure, and to follow their guidance. Try to avoid contact with other people in the meantime.

What can I do to prevent the virus from spreading?

The health department advises that people wash their hands with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand sanitizer for at least 20 seconds. People who are sick should stay home from work or school, both to protect themselves and others with whom they would come in contact. Avoid touching your face, cover a cough or sneeze with a tissue or an elbow, clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces, and avoid contact with people who are sick.

Where can I find more information?

People with coronavirus-related questions can call the state health department hotline at 866-207-2880. Those who need medical advice should contact their health care provider.

The health department's online coronavirus page: www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's online coronavirus page: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov

