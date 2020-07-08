North Dakota coronavirus news, July 8: Mandan gift card promotion continues

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: business aid, jury trials, DSU and more.

Mandan gift cards

Mandan city commissioners have approved two more runs of a gift card promotion to help support city businesses whose revenues have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The gift cards are worth $30 but cost only $20, with money from the city’s growth fund and participating businesses making up the difference. Four online flash sales of 100 gift cards each held in late April and early May were “wildly successful,” with all gift cards selling out in less than seven minutes during the final flash sale, according to Ellen Huber, city business development manager.

The commission at its meeting Tuesday approved $5,600 to cover eight additional flash sales of 100 gift cards each. The first round of sales will be held in July and August and a second round in October and November. Purchasers are limited to five gift cards per flash sale. Residents can expect further communication from the city about the program.

Dickinson State University

Dickinson State University has approved a preliminary set of reopening guidelines for the fall semester.