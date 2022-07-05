North Dakota coronavirus news, July 5: Biofuel producers get pandemic boost

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: biofuel boost, food aid and more.
Biofuel aid
The U.S Department of Agriculture is providing $700 million to help support biofuel producers who faced unexpected market losses due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The funds are being made available through the Biofuel Producer Program, which was created as part of the federal CARES Act.
Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said the aid “will pave the way to economic recovery for America’s biofuel producers, stimulate a critical market for U.S. farmers and ranchers, and support our nation’s transition to a clean-energy economy.”
Biofuel producers in 25 states including North Dakota are getting assistance.
For more information, go to https://bit.ly/3uevzuN.
Mobile food pantry
Trucks carrying fresh vegetables, bakery items and boxed goods will make stops in North Dakota this week.
Food through the Great Plains Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry is available at no cost to those in need. Scheduled stops are (all times are local):
Thursday:
- Sheyenne, Ostby Hall, 11:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- New Rockford, 116 1st Ave. N., 11:30 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.
- Finley, Center Avenue, 2 p.m.
For more information, go to https://bit.ly/3lkvv80.
Testing and vaccines
A comprehensive list of free public COVID-19 testing offered in North Dakota can be found at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. That site also lists where free at-home test kits are being offered.
People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.
County-level COVID-19 risks determined by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention can be found at https://bit.ly/3Clifrq.
Guidance and resources for businesses are at https://bit.ly/3w0DpKj.
General information is at https://www.health.nd.gov/diseases-conditions/coronavirus.