 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

North Dakota coronavirus news, July 5: Biofuel producers get pandemic boost

  • 0
Coronavirus need to know

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: biofuel boost, food aid and more.

Biofuel aid

The U.S Department of Agriculture is providing $700 million to help support biofuel producers who faced unexpected market losses due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The funds are being made available through the Biofuel Producer Program, which was created as part of the federal CARES Act.

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said the aid “will pave the way to economic recovery for America’s biofuel producers, stimulate a critical market for U.S. farmers and ranchers, and support our nation’s transition to a clean-energy economy.”

Biofuel producers in 25 states including North Dakota are getting assistance.

For more information, go to https://bit.ly/3uevzuN.

Mobile food pantry

People are also reading…

Trucks carrying fresh vegetables, bakery items and boxed goods will make stops in North Dakota this week.

Food through the Great Plains Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry is available at no cost to those in need. Scheduled stops are (all times are local):

Thursday:

  • Sheyenne, Ostby Hall, 11:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
  • New Rockford, 116 1st Ave. N., 11:30 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.
  • Finley, Center Avenue, 2 p.m.

For more information, go to https://bit.ly/3lkvv80.

Testing and vaccines

A comprehensive list of free public COVID-19 testing offered in North Dakota can be found at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. That site also lists where free at-home test kits are being offered. 

People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.

County-level COVID-19 risks determined by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention can be found at https://bit.ly/3Clifrq

Guidance and resources for businesses are at https://bit.ly/3w0DpKj.

General information is at https://www.health.nd.gov/diseases-conditions/coronavirus.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hundreds protest Roe decision in Sioux Falls, some arrests

Hundreds protest Roe decision in Sioux Falls, some arrests

Police in Sioux Falls used smoke bombs to try to disperse hundreds of people protesting the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Police Chief Jon Thum said there were a “couple of arrests” during the demonstration Wednesday night in downtown Sioux Falls. Thum said those arrested could face a charge of failing to disperse and other misdemeanors. Officers used a loudspeaker to try to get demonstrators to move out of the street and onto sidewalks. Police in riot helmets held batons as they approached demonstrators and launched smoke bombs into the crowd. That’s when arrests were made. At least two people who were detained with zip tie restraints.

Health care group wants abortion issue on the ballot in SD

A grassroots healthcare organization wants to put the abortion issue on the ballot in South Dakota. Dakotans for Health has developed language for a potential constitutional ballot measure, which if passed by state voters would make South Dakota’s near total ban on abortion less restrictive. The proposed language says the state may regulate or prohibit abortion after the second trimester, except when necessary to preserve the life or physical or emotional health of a pregnant woman. State law currently bans abortions except to save the life of the mother. The state attorney general’s office is reviewing the potential constitutional amendment language.

Fundraising for Fargo abortion clinic move tops $560,000

Fundraising for Fargo abortion clinic move tops $560,000

A fundraising campaign to help North Dakota’s sole abortion clinic move a few miles away to Minnesota has raised more than half a million dollars in less than three days. The Red River Women’s Clinic in Fargo will have to shut down in 30 days as part of the state’s trigger law. The law went into effect Friday when the U.S. Supreme Court removed the constitutional right to abortion. Tammi Kromenaker, owner and operator of the independent clinic, says she has secured a location in neighboring Moorhead but stated earlier that she didn’t know how she would fund the move. A GoFundMe page set up Thursday to benefit the transition had raised more than $515,000 from more than 6,000 donors as of late Saturday afternoon.

Noem: Bar abortion pills, but don't punish women for them

South Dakota’s Republican governor is pledging to bar mail-order abortion pills but says women shouldn't face prosecution for seeking them. Kristi Noem's stand appears to be in defiance of legal guidance by the Justice Department after the Supreme Court last week stripped away women’s constitutional protections for abortion. The governor is indicating that she'd put in place a plan approved by state lawmakers to restrict the abortion pills. The ruling Friday by the court’s conservative justices triggered abortion bans in South Dakota and elsewhere. But Noem says in news show interviews that doctors, not their patients, would likely be prosecuted for knowing violations of what would be one of the strictest laws on abortion pills in the United States.

Watch Now: Related Video

At least 6 dead in Chicago-area parade shooting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News