North Dakota coronavirus news, July 31: Driver's license services expanding

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: License renewals, gas prices, testing events and more.
Driver's license renewals
The North Dakota Department of Transportation is resuming driver's license renewal services at part-time Driver License locations across the state beginning Monday.
Services are by appointment only. To schedule, go to dot.nd.gov or call 1-855-633-6835. Masks are required for appointments, and people are asked to follow other coronavirus-related safety guidelines.
“We have limited space available in our facilities and scheduling appointments is the safest, most effective way we can serve our customers and reduce wait times,” said Robin Rehborg, the department's deputy director for driver safety.
The department is focusing on serving customers with a driver’s license with an expiration between March 1 and Aug. 31.
The U.S. Transportation Security Administration has extended the Real ID deadline to October 2021. Only customers renewing a North Dakota driver's license will be able to obtain a Real ID during their scheduled appointment.
Many driver's license services such as change of address, renewals, replacements and more are available online.
Gas prices
Gasoline prices continue to stay down as the coronavirus pandemic keeps oil demand low.
The average price statewide, $2.09 per gallon on Friday, dropped 1 cent over the course of the past month, according to AAA.
Nationally, the demand for gas is 11% less than it was a year ago, the group said, citing federal data.
Gas prices fluctuate across North Dakota, and they are likely to continue doing so for the rest of the summer, AAA said. At least 20% of gas stations are selling fuel for less than $2. One percent of stations are charging more than $2.50. Gas is cheapest in McHenry County in north-central North Dakota, at $1.98.
Kidder County testing
Kidder County District Health Unit is hosting a free community COVID-19 testing event on Thursday at its office at 422 2nd Ave. NW in Steele.
The event for anyone age 12 or older will run from 2:30-4 p.m. or until testing supplies are exhausted. People are asked to approach from the west and wait until directed to drive thru for testing.
Preregistration is available at https://testreg.nd.gov/. It speeds up the process but does not guarantee a test.
Williston testing
The Upper Missouri District Health Unit is sponsoring free COVID-19 drive-thru testing events in Williston as part of the state’s return-to-campus plan for the fall.
Community testing is planned at Williston High School from 4-7 p.m. the next four Mondays. Campus testing is planned at Williston State College from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 23.
People can preregister at https://testreg.nd.gov/. That speeds up the process but does not guarantee a test.
Abandoned wells series
The North Dakota Oil and Gas Division is releasing a three-part written series on abandoned oil wells and the state's new effort to plug and reclaim them; not a video series as the Tribune erroneously reported earlier this week.
The first piece was published Thursday, and the next two will come out Aug. 6 and Aug. 13. They will be available online at www.dmr.nd.gov/oilgas.
The series stems from the state's effort to plug and reclaim hundreds of abandoned wells using $66 million in federal coronavirus relief aid. The state is in the process of awarding bids to contractors to complete the work.
Officials bill the effort as a way to both protect the environment and keep oil workers employed during the oil industry downturn amid the coronavirus pandemic.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 6,469 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 915 in Burleigh County and 262 in Morton County. There have been 5,289 recoveries and 103 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 364 people have been hospitalized; 47 remain so. State and private labs have conducted tests on 153,964 people, and conducted 310,232 total tests.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.