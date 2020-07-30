You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
North Dakota coronavirus news, July 30: Federal food aid goes online

North Dakota coronavirus news, July 30: Federal food aid goes online

{{featured_button_text}}
Coronavirus need to know

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: federal food aid, college aid and more. 

Online food aid 

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved a request from North Dakota to allow households that receive federal food aid to buy food online during the coronavirus pandemic.

About 21,000 North Dakota low-income households with a total of more than 45,000 people get assistance through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, receiving a total of $68 million annually, according to USDA.

Authorized retailers in all approved states are Amazon and Walmart. Other online retailers are working with select states.

For more information, go to https://www.fns.usda.gov/disaster/pandemic/covid-19.

Scholarship program expanded

The Williston State College Foundation is temporarily expanding its Regional County Scholarship program due to the pandemic.

The program previously was available only to students who graduated in the most recent spring and planned to attend the college in the fall. For fall 2020, the foundation is opening the scholarship opportunity to also include 2017, 2018 and 2019 high school graduates from nine regional counties. 

“Many potential students have likely seen their plans change drastically this year, and our hopes are that the scholarship program might be able to help those that want to further their education but were unsure of how they could afford to do so,” Foundation Executive Director Hunter Berg said. 

The scholarship covers tuition and fees for up to 16 credit hours per semester. Recipients must meet certain requirements.

Applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis from graduates in the North Dakota counties of Burke, Divide, McKenzie and Mountrail, and the Montana counties of Daniels, Richland, Roosevelt, Sheridan and Valley.

North Dakota virus numbers

North Dakota has 6,301 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 877 in Burleigh County and 254 in Morton County. There have been 5,181 recoveries and 103 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 356 people have been hospitalized; 43 remain so. State and private labs have conducted tests on 151,861 people, and conducted 304,978 total tests.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News