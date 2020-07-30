North Dakota coronavirus news, July 30: Federal food aid goes online

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: federal food aid, college aid and more.
Online food aid
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved a request from North Dakota to allow households that receive federal food aid to buy food online during the coronavirus pandemic.
About 21,000 North Dakota low-income households with a total of more than 45,000 people get assistance through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, receiving a total of $68 million annually, according to USDA.
Authorized retailers in all approved states are Amazon and Walmart. Other online retailers are working with select states.
For more information, go to https://www.fns.usda.gov/disaster/pandemic/covid-19.
Scholarship program expanded
The Williston State College Foundation is temporarily expanding its Regional County Scholarship program due to the pandemic.
The program previously was available only to students who graduated in the most recent spring and planned to attend the college in the fall. For fall 2020, the foundation is opening the scholarship opportunity to also include 2017, 2018 and 2019 high school graduates from nine regional counties.
“Many potential students have likely seen their plans change drastically this year, and our hopes are that the scholarship program might be able to help those that want to further their education but were unsure of how they could afford to do so,” Foundation Executive Director Hunter Berg said.
The scholarship covers tuition and fees for up to 16 credit hours per semester. Recipients must meet certain requirements.
Applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis from graduates in the North Dakota counties of Burke, Divide, McKenzie and Mountrail, and the Montana counties of Daniels, Richland, Roosevelt, Sheridan and Valley.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 6,301 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 877 in Burleigh County and 254 in Morton County. There have been 5,181 recoveries and 103 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 356 people have been hospitalized; 43 remain so. State and private labs have conducted tests on 151,861 people, and conducted 304,978 total tests.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.