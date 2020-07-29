North Dakota coronavirus news, July 29: Bismarck emergency extended again

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: Bismarck emergency, executive orders, well-plugging videos and more.
Bismarck emergency extended
The Bismarck City Commission has voted to again extend the city’s coronavirus-related emergency declaration, which is a necessary step to receiving state and federal aid.
The initial declaration came on March 15. It’s been extended for a month three times since then. Mayor Steve Bakken earlier this month signed another extension, and commissioners on Tuesday ratified the decision.
The declaration is now in effect until mid-August.
Gov. Doug Burgum and President Donald Trump also have declared emergencies due to the pandemic.
Burgum executive orders
North Dakota is extending eligibility for workers' compensation benefits to direct care providers who contract COVID-19 on the job.
The executive order issued by Gov. Doug Burgum applies to those employed by licensed North Dakota providers, including the Life Skills and Transition Center in Grafton.
Burgum also has amended a previous order to include nursing home administrators in the suspension of in-person continuing education requirements for license renewals. The original order applied only to health care professionals.
Well-plugging videos
The North Dakota Oil and Gas Division is releasing a three-part video series on abandoned oil wells, and the state's new effort to plug and reclaim them.
The videos will be released Thursday, Aug. 6 and Aug. 13 online at www.dmr.nd.gov/oilgas.
The videos stem from the state's effort to plug and reclaim hundreds of abandoned wells using $66 million in federal coronavirus relief aid. The state is in the process of awarding bids to contractors to complete the work.
Officials bill the effort as a way to both protect the environment and keep oil workers employed during the oil industry downturn amid the coronavirus pandemic.
McIntosh County Courthouse
McIntosh County officials have limited access to the courthouse in Ashley, according to the North Dakota Supreme Court.
The courthouse doors are now locked, and visitors must call ahead to the office in which they need to do business.
Visitors also will need to wear a mask inside the building. If they don't have one, a mask will be provided.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 6,227 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 866 in Burleigh County and 252 in Morton County. There have been 5,087 recoveries and 102 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 351 people have been hospitalized; 39 remain so. State and private labs have conducted tests on 151,083 people, and conducted 300,971 total tests.
Concerned about COVID-19?
