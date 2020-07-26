North Dakota coronavirus news, July 26: Wheat crop update planned Tuesday

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: wheat update, vehicle services, medical study and more.
Wheat update
The Wheat Quality Council’s Annual Spring Wheat Tour won't happen this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, so the North Dakota Wheat Commission and North Dakota Grain Growers are planning a "2020 Virtual Hard Red Spring Wheat Pre-Harvest Update."
The annual in-person field tour by the Kansas-based Wheat Quality Council provides the first glimpse of the potential quality of the year's crop. But this year's tour throughout the Midwest is canceled.
The update planned by the North Dakota grower groups is Tuesday at 9 a.m. CDT. It will provide an update on the crop conditions, production and quality outlook and other important issues that have affected the 2020 crop. University Extension experts will provide agronomic and disease updates, and producers will provide in-field video shots and a firsthand discussion of crop conditions and maturity levels throughout the spring wheat region.
The meeting will be held virtually via Zoom. To register and to view the full agenda, go to https://ndwheat.com/events/2020VirtualHardRedSpringWheatPreHarvestUpdate/.
Motor vehicle services
The North Dakota Department of Transportation is now offering online appointment scheduling for motor vehicle services at branch offices across the state.
The move is part of the agency's "Smart Restart" plan. To make an in-person appointment, go to the department website at https://www.dot.nd.gov/ or call 1-855-633-6835.
“This is the next step to help streamline our appointment system and provide consistent service throughout North Dakota,” said Robin Rehborg, the department's deputy director for driver safety.
Motor Vehicle branch offices are offering a variety of services. A complete list of offices and services can be found on the website.
Motor vehicle services such as license plates and titling also can be done by mailing in paperwork. Vehicle renewals can be done online, at a self-service kiosk, via a drop box or by mail.
Sanford Health study
Sanford Health is launching a study to help answer questions such as how prevalent COVID-19 is and who develops antibodies to the disease.
The Sanford Research study will enroll up to 3,000 volunteer Sanford Health and Good Samaritan Society employees who meet specific criteria. They will have their blood drawn seven times over the next year to detect antibodies.
“We want to know more about their potential exposure to the virus, how their immune systems responded and overall, more about the virus itself,” Sanford Chief Medical Officer Allison Suttle said.
The study will begin with employees in the Dakotas and Minnesota who worked directly with coronavirus patients. It will later be expanded to other areas.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 5,876 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 763 in Burleigh County and 226 in Morton County. There have been 4,752 recoveries and 99 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 333 people have been hospitalized; 42 remain so. State and private labs have conducted tests on 146,479 people, and conducted 288,801 total tests.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.