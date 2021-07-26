North Dakota coronavirus news, July 26: Delta variant webinar set Tuesday

“Through this funding allocation, we focused on investing in physical reminders of the strength and resilience of northwest North Dakota through the creative efforts of the region’s residents,” foundation Board Chairman Ward Koeser said in a statement.

The foundation last year doled out nearly $90,000 in grants to entities in the four counties through its pandemic Relief Fund.

More information is available at www.NWNDCommunityFoundation.org.

Aid for the arts

The North Dakota Council on the Arts will award about $700,000 in federal coronavirus aid to eligible artists and arts organizations in the state.

The council is getting the money through the National Endowment for the Arts, which is receiving aid through the American Rescue Plan to support organizations and jobs in the arts sector that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.