North Dakota coronavirus news, July 26: Delta variant webinar set Tuesday

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: delta variant, grants, tests and shots.
Delta webinar
North Dakota's Health Department on Tuesday will host a live webinar on the delta variant of the coronavirus.
Dr. Paul Carson, infectious disease specialist and professor of public health at North Dakota State University, and state Immunization Director Molly Howell will discuss the variant that's tied to 83% of new COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths are trending upward across the country, and health experts blame the new fast-spreading variant.
This public webinar will be livestreamed at noon Central time at health.nd.gov/deltawebinar. People can submit questions in advance in the event “Q&A” tab.
Community Foundation grants
The Northwest North Dakota Community Foundation recently awarded aid through its Community Recovery Mini-Grants program.
The $18,000 is going to nine projects that will enhance or help communities in Williams, Divide, McKenzie and Mountrail counties as they recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Projects range from a motocross building in Williston to a mural in Watford City to a summer meal program for kids in Stanley.
“Through this funding allocation, we focused on investing in physical reminders of the strength and resilience of northwest North Dakota through the creative efforts of the region’s residents,” foundation Board Chairman Ward Koeser said in a statement.
The foundation last year doled out nearly $90,000 in grants to entities in the four counties through its pandemic Relief Fund.
More information is available at www.NWNDCommunityFoundation.org.
Aid for the arts
The North Dakota Council on the Arts will award about $700,000 in federal coronavirus aid to eligible artists and arts organizations in the state.
The council is getting the money through the National Endowment for the Arts, which is receiving aid through the American Rescue Plan to support organizations and jobs in the arts sector that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
For more information and to apply, go to https://www.arts.nd.gov/grants/american-rescue-plan.
Testing and vaccines
A comprehensive list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units in North Dakota can be found at health.nd.gov/covidtesting.
In Bismarck, PCR and rapid antigen tests are administered Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, Monday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the strip mall at 2805 Morrison Ave., Suite A.
People who have registered for COVID-19 testing through TestReg.nd.gov now can access results for tests completed after June 10 through a state service called the Citizen Portal. Instructions can be found at https://bit.ly/3jqiudf.
North Dakotans can go to vaccinefinder.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.
Both Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and Custer Health in Mandan are hosting vaccination clinics and are offering vaccine to the general public.
To register for a Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health clinic, go to https://www.ndvax.org and search for a Bismarck vaccination event. Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health vaccination clinics are held at the Bismarck Event Center. For assistance, call 701-355-1540.
Morton County residents should go to https://www.ndvax.org and search for "Custer Health" or call 701-667-3370 to register for a clinic. Custer Health has a vaccination clinic at 1100 32nd Ave. SE in Units D and E, off Memorial Highway.