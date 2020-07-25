North Dakota coronavirus news, July 25: Mandan school meetings set

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: Mandan schools, Mandan testing, college return and more.
Mandan school meetings
Mandan Public Schools has scheduled two community input meetings via Zoom as it plans the upcoming school year.
State officials last week released guidelines for reopening public schools, which were closed to in-person classes last spring due to the coronavirus pandemic. It’s up to local school districts to craft building-specific, localized health and safety plans in coordination with local public health units.
Mandan Public Schools has formed a COVID-19 response team that is composed of administrators, educators, custodial staff, school nurses, school principals and Custer Health officials.
The district has already sent out a parent and staff survey. It now has scheduled public Zoom meetings at 5:30 p.m. on Monday and a second session if needed at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
The meetings are just one of several steps toward creating a final plan.
“Mandan Public Schools will continue to be a safe environment for students, focusing on both their social-emotional and physical health,” Superintendent Mike Bitz said. “Our top priority is to always ensure the safety of our students and employees.”
Mandan testing
Custer Health has moved the site for public drive-thru coronavirus testing on Wednesday from its headquarters at 403 Burlington St. SE to Dacotah Speedway.
“We believe this change in venue will allow us to more quickly and safely provide our testing event for the community,” Custer Health Administrator Erin Ourada said.
The free testing is from 1-3 p.m. or until supplies are exhausted. The event is open to all ages, on a first-come, first-served basis.
Preregistration is available at https://testreg.nd.gov/ but is not required and does not guarantee a test.
WSC return-to-campus
Williston State College is publishing its return-to-campus plan on Monday.
The college will require face masks in all classrooms, common areas and office spaces, along with gatherings, except where social distancing is possible, according to a statement from President John Miller.
Students are asked to self-monitor for coronavirus symptoms, schedule campus appointments in advance when possible, practice social distancing and maintain good hygiene.
The first day of classes is Aug. 24.
Human Service Center move
The North Dakota Department of Human Services’ Badlands Human Service Center in Dickinson is temporarily closed but still providing telehealth and community-based behavioral health services.
The center also operates a 24-hour crisis line that can be reached at 701-290-5719.
The center is moving to 1463 I-94 Business Loop E., where it will reopen on Monday.
Pandemic precautions will continue at the new location. Everyone is required to complete a temperature check, answer health screening questions upon arrival, and follow all federal and state health and safety guidelines. Clients and staff also are required to wear masks.
The center serves clients in an eight-county region.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 5,736 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 729 in Burleigh County and 218 in Morton County. There have been 4,671 recoveries and 99 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 328 people have been hospitalized; 39 remain so. State and private labs have conducted tests on 144,260 people, and conducted 284,082 total tests.
