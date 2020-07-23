North Dakota coronavirus news, July 23: Testing set in Bismarck, 3 other communities

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: testing set next week in four area cities.
Bismarck testing
Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health plans to conduct drive-thru COVID-19 testing at the Bismarck Event Center on Tuesday, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or until supplies are exhausted.
The 800 tests allocated for testing there this past Tuesday were exhausted, according to the agency.
The free testing is open to anyone, on a first-come, first-served basis. Participants must enter Parking Lot D south of the Event Center from Seventh Street. Testing will be conducted inside the center.
“We have been getting an increase in requests for testing and are working with individuals to accommodate them as best we can based on the number of testing kit supplies provided to us by the (state) Department of Health,” Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Director Renae Moch said.
Preregistration is available at https://testreg.nd.gov/ but is not required and does not guarantee a test.
Mandan testing
Custer Health will conduct drive-thru testing Wednesday at its Mandan location at 403 Burlington St. SE.
The free testing is from 1-3 p.m. or until supplies are exhausted. The event is open to all ages, on a first-come, first-served basis. Participants must enter the west side of the parking lot.
Preregistration is available at https://testreg.nd.gov/ but is not required and does not guarantee a test.
Beulah testing
Custer Health will conduct drive-thru testing Monday at its Beulah location.
The free testing is from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. or until supplies are exhausted. The event is open to all ages, on a first-come, first-served basis.
“This will be our first surveillance testing event in Mercer County, and we are excited to bring COVID-19 testing to the community,” Custer Health Administrator Erin Ourada said.
Vehicles should line up south to north, beginning at Ninth Street, and enter the Custer Health parking lot from the frontage road. After being tested, people should leave via Third Avenue.
Preregistration is available at https://testreg.nd.gov/ but is not required and does not guarantee a test.
Steele testing
Kidder County District Health Unit is hosting a free community COVID-19 testing event on Thursday, July 30, at its office at 422 2nd Ave. NW in Steele.
The event is from 2:30-4 p.m. or until testing supplies are exhausted. No appointment is necessary but preregistration is encouraged at https://testreg.nd.gov/. Preregistering does not guarantee a test.
Participants are asked to approach the testing site from the west and wait until directed to drive through for testing. Unscheduled walk-ups will not be guaranteed a test.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 5,493 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 680 in Burleigh County and 198 in Morton County. There have been 4,475 recoveries and 97 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 322 people have been hospitalized; 57 remain so. State and private labs have conducted tests on 140,816 people, and conducted 275,255 total tests.
