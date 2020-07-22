North Dakota coronavirus news, July 22: Buggies-N-Blues replaced with alternative

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: car show, crisis support and more.
Buggies-N-Blues replaced
The Buggies-N-Blues Committee and the Mandan Progress Organization have canceled Buggies-N-Blues amid the coronavirus pandemic, but they have planned an alternative event.
The Classic Car Parade-N-Park on Aug. 15 will feature a car parade starting from the Braves Center, 901 Division St. NW, and continuing down Sixth Avenue Northwest to Main Street. Cars then will disperse to various parking lots downtown for spectators to view.
Event details will be available online at MandanProgress.org and at Buggies-N-Blues.org. Car clubs and classic car owners who are interested in participating should contact Kris Haug at 701-751-2983.
“Of course, we wish we could present the Buggies-N-Blues people have come to know and love; however, we are hopeful that the Parade-N-Park will be something, which is better than nothing,” said Del Wetsch, event co-chairman. “And we look forward to bringing Buggies back in 2021.”
Summer events organized by the Mandan Progress Organization bring tens of thousands of people to the city. But this year's Independence Day parade was canceled due to crowd factors -- though it was replaced with a privately organized cruise -- and Touch a Truck was reconfigured from a live event to a coloring book activity for children. The Art in the Park festival was canceled but replaced with a smaller Mandan Market event.
Project Renew initiative
Lutheran Social Services of North Dakota in partnership with the state’s Behavioral Health Division is offering phone-in crisis support, education and referrals for free to anyone with coronavirus-related stress or concerns through the Project Renew initiative.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has caused stress for many North Dakotans,” Division Director Pamela Sagness said. “Behavioral health is vital to overall wellness. Brief supportive services from a trained counselor can help individuals identify and understand emotions and connect to resources during this uncertain time.”
Project Renew services include supporting people in understanding physical and emotional reactions to COVID-19, developing and improving coping strategies, reviewing options, and connecting with other people and agencies that can help. The counseling is anonymous and confidential.
“You don’t even need to have anguish to use it. If you are lonely and just need someone to talk to, that’s OK, too,” said Terri Burns, Project Renew team lead at LSS.
The Project Renew hotline can be reached at 701-223-1510 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CDT, Monday through Friday. People also can email renew@lssnd.org.
The project is funded by a federal grant. For more information, go to www.projectrenew.nd.gov.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 5,367 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 633 in Burleigh County and 187 in Morton County. There have been 4,407 recoveries and 96 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 317 people have been hospitalized; 52 remain so. State and private labs have conducted tests on 139,266 people, and conducted 270,943 total tests.
Concerned about COVID-19?
