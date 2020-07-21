North Dakota coronavirus news, July 21: Bismarck gets $3.8M in transit aid
top story

North Dakota coronavirus news, July 21: Bismarck gets $3.8M in transit aid

{{featured_button_text}}
Coronavirus need to know

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: transit aid, education summit and more.

Bismarck transit aid

Bismarck has received $3.8 million through the federal CARES Act economic rescue package to support its transit system during the coronavirus pandemic, according to U.S. Sens. Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven, both R-N.D.

The grant money is through the Federal Transit Administration. It's to cover increased costs related to the pandemic so the system can continue operating.

Education summit

The opportunity for innovation amid the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic was one of the main topics at the fourth annual Governor’s Summit on Innovative Education on Tuesday.

Gov. Doug Burgum and state Superintendent Kirsten Baesler hosted the virtual event livestreamed from the North Dakota Heritage Center in Bismarck. More than 1,300 educators, administrators, school board members, legislators, parents and others registered to participate.

The event had speakers from across the U.S. and Canada, sessions on best practices and innovation in the classroom, and discussion of a safe restart to school in the fall.

“As we work to reopen schools, let’s not only think about what it means to bring children back into school buildings. Let’s use this opportunity to reimagine the possibilities,” Baesler said. 

North Dakota virus numbers

North Dakota has 5,207 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 595 in Burleigh County and 175 in Morton County. There have been 4,319 recoveries and 94 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 309 people have been hospitalized; 46 remain so. State and private labs have conducted tests on 137,293 people, and conducted 266,690 total tests.

Coronavirus FAQ

What is the coronavirus?

The coronavirus outbreak started in Wuhan, China, in late 2019 and has spread worldwide. The new virus causes a disease known as COVID-19. The virus is part of a larger family of coronaviruses, which can lead to illnesses ranging from a mild common cold to more severe respiratory diseases such as SARS and MERS.

Who is at risk and what are the symptoms?

Public health experts say the new coronavirus is more contagious than the seasonal flu. The majority of people who become sick experience mild symptoms, but some become more seriously ill. People who contract the virus can develop pneumonia, and some have died. People who are elderly or have underlying medical issues are at greater risk of becoming more severely sick. Symptoms of the virus include a cough, fever and shortness of breath.

What should I do if I develop symptoms?

The North Dakota Department of Health advises that people call their health care provider to tell them about recent travel or exposure, and to follow their guidance. Try to avoid contact with other people in the meantime.

What can I do to prevent the virus from spreading?

The health department advises that people wash their hands with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand sanitizer for at least 20 seconds. People who are sick should stay home from work or school, both to protect themselves and others with whom they would come in contact. Avoid touching your face, cover a cough or sneeze with a tissue or an elbow, clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces, and avoid contact with people who are sick.

Where can I find more information?

People with coronavirus-related questions can call the state health department hotline at 866-207-2880. Those who need medical advice should contact their health care provider.

The health department's online coronavirus page: www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's online coronavirus page: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News