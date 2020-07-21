North Dakota coronavirus news, July 21: Bismarck gets $3.8M in transit aid

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: transit aid, education summit and more.
Bismarck transit aid
Bismarck has received $3.8 million through the federal CARES Act economic rescue package to support its transit system during the coronavirus pandemic, according to U.S. Sens. Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven, both R-N.D.
The grant money is through the Federal Transit Administration. It's to cover increased costs related to the pandemic so the system can continue operating.
Education summit
The opportunity for innovation amid the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic was one of the main topics at the fourth annual Governor’s Summit on Innovative Education on Tuesday.
Gov. Doug Burgum and state Superintendent Kirsten Baesler hosted the virtual event livestreamed from the North Dakota Heritage Center in Bismarck. More than 1,300 educators, administrators, school board members, legislators, parents and others registered to participate.
The event had speakers from across the U.S. and Canada, sessions on best practices and innovation in the classroom, and discussion of a safe restart to school in the fall.
“As we work to reopen schools, let’s not only think about what it means to bring children back into school buildings. Let’s use this opportunity to reimagine the possibilities,” Baesler said.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 5,207 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 595 in Burleigh County and 175 in Morton County. There have been 4,319 recoveries and 94 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 309 people have been hospitalized; 46 remain so. State and private labs have conducted tests on 137,293 people, and conducted 266,690 total tests.
Concerned about COVID-19?
