North Dakota coronavirus news, July 21: Bismarck gets $3.8M in transit aid

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: transit aid, education summit and more.

Bismarck transit aid

Bismarck has received $3.8 million through the federal CARES Act economic rescue package to support its transit system during the coronavirus pandemic, according to U.S. Sens. Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven, both R-N.D.

The grant money is through the Federal Transit Administration. It's to cover increased costs related to the pandemic so the system can continue operating.

Education summit

The opportunity for innovation amid the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic was one of the main topics at the fourth annual Governor’s Summit on Innovative Education on Tuesday.

Gov. Doug Burgum and state Superintendent Kirsten Baesler hosted the virtual event livestreamed from the North Dakota Heritage Center in Bismarck. More than 1,300 educators, administrators, school board members, legislators, parents and others registered to participate.

The event had speakers from across the U.S. and Canada, sessions on best practices and innovation in the classroom, and discussion of a safe restart to school in the fall.