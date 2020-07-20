North Dakota coronavirus news, July 20: Recovery Reinvented event moved online

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: Recovery Reinvented, Shiloh Christian School and more.
Recovery Reinvented
This year's Recovery Reinvented event has been moved to an online, interactive format.
The Department of Human Services also has canceled this years' Behavioral Health Conference scheduled for Oct. 27-29, "with the safety of the attendees, exhibitors and presenters in mind," Gov. Doug Burgum's office announced Monday.
Recovery Reinvented is a daylong conference of speakers and awards championing recovery from addiction. Last year's event was held at the Bismarck Event Center in November, and this year's was to be Sept. 29 in Grand Forks. It's been moved to an online format on Oct. 28 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The free event will give particular attention to innovations in virtual recovery support services and telehealth, the intersection between mental health and addiction, and recovery-friendly workplaces.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has placed an immense strain on people’s behavioral health, leading to increased reports of depression, anxiety and substance use," first lady Kathryn Burgum said. "Now more than ever, these conversations of hope for recovery are needed, so we are excited for this opportunity to impact thousands more lives through an online livestream experience.”
For more information, go to recoveryreinvented.com or to social media on Facebook @GovernorDougBurgum, @FirstLadyND and @RecoveryND, and Twitter @DougBurgum, @FirstLadyND and @Recovery_ND.
Shiloh Christian School
Shiloh Christian School in Bismarck has announced a plan for the upcoming school year that includes in-person learning, distance learning and hybrid options.
“Student safety remains the top priority, and our team has crafted a comprehensive plan that ensures that all of our students will receive a safe, high-quality education on a Christian foundation,” Principal Ian Grande said in a statement. “We believe the added flexibility that our plan allows for will give our families a chance to select the learning format that is best for their unique circumstances.
"We know that the situation will continue to evolve, and we want our students to be able to shift from in-person learning to distance learning or distance learning to in-person learning at any point that their family chooses,” he said.
The private school with grades preschool through 12 begins its academic year Aug. 20.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 5,126 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 580 in Burleigh County and 172 in Morton County. There have been 4,219 recoveries and 93 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 305 people have been hospitalized; 47 remain so. State and private labs have conducted tests on 135,978 people, and conducted 262,924 total tests.
Concerned about COVID-19?
