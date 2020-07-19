North Dakota coronavirus news, July 19: Morton County residents urged to take survey

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: Morton survey, university aid and more.
Morton mitigation survey
Morton County is encouraging residents to take part in a survey for its Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan Update.
The information will be used to help the county plan for responding to hazards and threats including severe weather and coronavirus.
The mitigation plan is updated every five years and is necessary to apply for grant funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
The survey is available at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Morton-County-Mitigation-Survey.
For more information, contact Morton County Emergency Manager Cody Mattson at 701-667-3307, or Planner Daniel Schwartz with Nexus Planning & Consulting LLC at 701-989-7970.
University aid
The University of North Dakota Center for Innovation has received just under $300,000 in federal CARES Act funding to help communities and businesses respond to and recover from the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
The grant money through the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration is to support regional economic development strategies.
“Our goal is to use these funds to accelerate the transition of our technical assistance and innovation resources into online, virtual formats so they are more accessible,” center Director Amy Whitney said. “In addition, this funding will allow us to provide additional commercialization resources to select faculty working on projects that respond to the impact of COVID-19 in our region.”
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 5,019 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 564 in Burleigh County and 168 in Morton County. There have been 4,131 recoveries and 92 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 302 people have been hospitalized; 45 remain so. State and private labs have conducted tests on 133,854 people, and conducted 257,223 total tests.
Concerned about COVID-19?
