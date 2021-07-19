North Dakota coronavirus news, July 19: Burleigh accepting aid applications

Health Department aid

North Dakota’s Health Department is getting more federal money for its COVID-19 response.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently awarded $1.6 million to the department, according to U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.

The money was approved by Congress earlier. It will be used for bolstering epidemiology and laboratory capacity.

Testing and vaccines

A comprehensive list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units in North Dakota can be found at health.nd.gov/covidtesting.

In Bismarck, PCR and rapid antigen tests are administered Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, Monday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the strip mall at 2805 Morrison Ave., Suite A.