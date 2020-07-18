North Dakota coronavirus news, July 18: State releases senior meals guidance

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: senior meals, grandparent scam and more.
Senior meals guidance
The North Dakota Department of Human Services has provided reopening guidance for senior nutrition providers.
The guidance is for providers who receive Older Americans Act nutrition program funding through the department for on-site group dining, home-delivered meals and other meal options. There are 170 senior meal sites statewide.
Senior nutrition programs can decide when they will reopen congregate meal sites for on-site dining. Before reopening, providers must submit a reopening plan outlining how they will modify their operations to meet guidelines. The department’s Aging Services Division will review plans.
“Decisions to reopen will vary based on local needs and capacity. We are available to work with any providers interested in reopening on-site dining in accordance with the current guidance,” Aging Services Division Director Nancy Nikolas Maier said.
Under the guidelines, meal sites can have only 50% capacity in the dining area and must be able to maintain the proper social distancing requirement of 6 feet. Food must be served by employees; self-serve is not allowed.
“We recommended that nutrition service providers continue to provide other meal options for individuals, including home-delivered meals, prepacked grab-and-go or curbside pick-up or frozen meal options until this state of emergency ends,” Nikolas Maier said.
Participation in the senior nutrition program in North Dakota has grown during the pandemic. The number of meals provided has increased from 99,211 in March to 114,445 in April.
The federal government provided North Dakota with an additional $4.5 million to sustain the nutrition program.
Grandparent scam
AARP North Dakota is warning that con artists are putting a new twist on the old grandparent scam.
The scam involves con artists calling someone, pretending to be their grandchild and professing to be in trouble, such as in jail and needing bond money.
During the coronavirus pandemic, scammers are pretending to be a grandchild who is sick and needing money.
The phone calls often come late at night when potential victims might be less clear-headed because of being tired or sleeping.
AARP recommends people who get such a call ask the caller a question only their grandchild could answer, such as the name of a first pet. The organization also recommends people check the privacy settings on their social media accounts to make sure only friends and family can see posts and photos, and scammers can’t find useful information.
The AARP Fraud Watch Network can be reached at 877-908-3360 or atwww.aarp.org/fraudwatchnetwork.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 4,907 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 548 in Burleigh County and 156 in Morton County. There have been 4,029 recoveries and 90 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 295 people have been hospitalized; 38 remain so. State and private labs have conducted tests on 131,515 people, and conducted 251,695 total tests.
Concerned about COVID-19?
