North Dakota coronavirus news, July 17: Stenehjem: State can shield COVID-19 records

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: patient records, nurse pins, health grant and more.
Records ruling
Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem says the state Department of Health did not violate North Dakota's open records law when it denied a media request for a list of all COVID-19 cases known to the agency.
Forum News Service asked for the list sorted by the patients’ five-digit postal codes, with information on the status of the patients. The Forum did not ask for any information that could be used to identify a patient, such as name, age or gender.
The department denied the request, saying the records are disease control records protected by law.
Forum News Service argued that the department arbitrarily determined what information should be provided, improperly denying the request, according to the attorney general's office.
Stenehjem concluded that releasing disease control records is at the discretion of the department, and thus there was no violation of law.
Nurse pinning ceremony
Williston State College will celebrate all nursing graduates for the 2019-20 academic year on Friday with a drive-thru pinning ceremony set for 10 a.m.
The pinning ceremony is a tradition for nursing students and the college’s Nursing Department. In a normal year, the event would be held in the gym, with speeches, pinning by family and friends, and the lighting of a lamp and recitation of the Florence Nightingale pledge.
“This has been an unprecedented spring and summer due to the COVID-19 and this spring, we thought that by July, we would be able to host a large pinning ceremony for the nursing students,” said Gail Raasakka, associate professor of nursing and coordinator of the Dakota Nursing Program. “But as we continue to see cases rise nationwide, we, as nurses and future nurses, made the decision to role model social distancing and take precautions to limit the spread of COVID in our community.”
A total of 23 practical nursing degree and 19 nursing associate degree students have been invited to the ceremony. Six practical nursing students at the college’s Tioga location will have a separate drive-thru ceremony.
Health department grant
The North Dakota Department of Health is getting nearly $1.7 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, according to U.S. Sens. Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven, both R-N.D.
The money is through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention National Center for Zoonotic, Vector-Borne and Enteric Diseases. It will be used for a state health department program aimed at preventing and controlling emerging infectious diseases.
“As the response to the COVID-19 pandemic continues, today’s grant will support (the state's) critical efforts to combat infectious diseases in the state and will ultimately benefit the well-being of individuals and families,” Hoeven said.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 4,668 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 500 in Burleigh County and 144 in Morton County. There have been 3,796 recoveries and 89 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 285 people have been hospitalized; 38 remain so. State and private labs have conducted tests on 128,056 people, and conducted 242,778 total tests.
Concerned about COVID-19?
