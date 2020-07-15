North Dakota coronavirus news, July 15: Extra unemployment benefits end soon

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: unemployment, shelter sale and more.
Unemployment benefits
Job Service North Dakota is reminding people that extra unemployment benefits being provided by the federal government during the coronavirus pandemic are coming to an end.
Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation provides an additional $600 per week to claimants who lost work as a result of the pandemic. The program that's part of the federal CARES Act economic rescue package ends after July 25. And on July 26, previously suspended work registration and search requirements in North Dakota for people with coronavirus-related unemployment claims are restored.
Beginning the week of July 26, claimants who are coded as not returning to their employer after a temporary layoff will be required to search for work and register for employment with Job Service.
State Unemployment Insurance Director Darren Brostrom recently confirmed that some workers in North Dakota have been unwilling to return to their jobs because of the additional unemployment benefits, though he said it wasn't a huge problem.
Other provisions of the federal act do not expire until Dec. 26. This includes Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, which provides an extra 13 weeks of benefits to people who exhaust traditional benefits, and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, which provides up to 46 weeks of benefits to people who are self-employed or who would not otherwise qualify for state benefits.
For more information, go to the Job Service North Dakota website, www.jobsnd.com.
Shelter rummage sale
The Central Dakota Humane Society is canceling the 2020 Dog Days Deals Rummage Sale because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The fundraiser normally is held in mid-August.
“We will definitely feel the loss of the income this event provides for the shelter, but we simply had to put the health of our community, staff, and volunteers first,” Development Director Cameo Skager said. “With COVID-19 numbers currently headed in the wrong direction, we decided to proceed with safety as our No. 1 guidance. We want everyone in our community to stay healthy so they can continue to care for themselves and their families, including their pets.”
The shelter is not able to receive donated items and store them, and officials are asking people to hang onto their rummage sale items until next year.
For more information, go to www.cdhs.net.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 4,565 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 478 in Burleigh County and 140 in Morton County. There have been 3,760 recoveries and 88 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 284 people have been hospitalized; 42 remain so. State and private labs have conducted tests on 126,564 people, and conducted 238,586 total tests.
