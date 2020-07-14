North Dakota coronavirus news, July 14: Grants for skills training planned

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: skills program, Tioga testing, UND aid and more.
Skills training grants
The application window for the ND Smart Restart Technical Skill Training Grant is expected to open on Monday, according to the North Dakota Department of Commerce.
The $1 million efforts aims to support accelerated, skills-based and hands-on workforce training programs for displaced workers seeking to make a career change. It's funded with money through the federal CARES Act economic rescue package.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has created an increased demand for workers in several industries, including health care, logistics and transportation, cybersecurity and information technology,” Commerce Workforce Division Director Katie Ralston said. “Expediting workers’ return to employment is a top priority identified by the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board, and this grant will help North Dakota achieve that goal."
Updates about the grant program will be posted on Commerce’s website as more information becomes available. The website is at https://commerce.nd.gov/.
Tioga testing
Tioga will have free, drive-thru coronavirus testing at the high school from 8-11 a.m. on Thursday.
The testing is being hosted by the the Upper Missouri District Health Unit and Tioga Medical Center. It's open to everyone age 12 and up.
Hess Corp. recently said "several" employees with a contractor that provided services at its Tioga Gas Plant tested positive for COVID-19. Neither Hess nor contractor Ohmstede Industrial Services would tell the Tribune how many workers were positive.
The city in a notice on its Facebook page said City Hall is closed until further notice "due to the spike of COVID cases in Tioga." Williams County, where Tioga is located, had 53 total cases as of Tuesday, and 15 confirmed active cases. The county also is home to Williston.
University aid
The University of North Dakota in Grand Forks is getting more money through the federal CARES Act.
The $300,000 supplemental award is through the U.S. Economic Development Administration, according to U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.
The money will fund a COVID-19 Recovery and Resiliency Project.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 4,493 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 469 in Burleigh County and 139 in Morton County. There have been 3,685 recoveries and 88 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 280 people have been hospitalized; 42 remain so. State and private labs have conducted tests on 125,033 people, and conducted 235,497 total tests.
